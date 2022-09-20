I know parenting is not funny actually, but when raising children sometimes we should laugh to keep from crying. I write about parenting with a humorous approach and have covered all aspects with which I had some experience: everything from teaching good eating and sleeping habits to whining and tantrums. For a change of pace I occasionally share excerpts from my book, Retro Parenting in the hope there may be a parent of young children among my readership.
There are three things you cannot make kids do against their will: sing, eat or urinate. Parents put too much emphasis on what goes in at the top and when it should come out at the bottom. Barring physiological disorders, a healthy diet will result in normal ingress and egress.
Let us start top first. All of us had to learn to like most foods. I was not born liking sauerkraut, olives or mushrooms: I had to taste them a few times first. (My first taste of black-eyed peas conjured up a vision of stewed paper-wads.) So it is with children. They are comfortable with familiar, tried and true tastes.
If a toddler didn’t want to eat, we primed his appetite with something sweet. When the liver or spinach was rejected by an abrupt turn of the head, it was a temptation to offer puddings, pears, peaches or something sweet to encourage an open mouth. As the child becomes older, he may hear, “If you eat your meat and veggies, you may have ice cream”.
Oh, do not do that! The message is, “If you eat what is good for you, you will be rewarded with something that is not.” So avoid giving sweet things as a reward for eating or good behavior, for that matter. To the child the message is sweets are the best of all foods. This is a sweet tooth a-building and also cavities waiting to happen..
Children may have no desire to eat food with certain flavors or textures. I will not eat boiled okra, even on threat of execution. SO what do we do? We invoke the Rule of Seven: Everyone at the table must take one bite of the food served to the family. A mere taste, but a must.
Usually after seven “tastes” the child becomes accustomed to the texture, color and taste and will accept it as food they will eat. Because of my boiled okra syndrome, each of our children was allowed a “hate food” they did not have to taste and it was not placed on their plate. But no substitute was provided in its stead. Nor were substitute foods offered when a child chose not to eat.
In a family of ten children this system may require a full time record keeper, but in average-sized families, provided a balanced diet is served, willing and accurate accounts are kept by the children themselves if mother forgets who doesn’t have to eat what. Unless there are allergies or physical reasons to justify it, repetitive “hate foods” are not accommodated. Only one.
This worked for my mom and it worked for my family and the proof is that my kids learned to like everything and some even forgot to maintain abstinence from their “hate food” and now eat that as well.
Normally children do not eat large servings, so place small portions on their plates and assure them more is available. Saying, “I don’t like that” was against the law at our house. Saying those words shows disrespect for the person(s) who prepared the meal. So it was against the law, period. When kids are old enough to ask, whose “law”, simply say, “Mine”.
We eat to live not live to eat, so moms and dads should stop talking about food and placing an abnormal importance on it. If a parent talks about not liking English peas, it is almost a certainty that the kids won’t either. Just don’t talk about food!
