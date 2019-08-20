Congratulations to The Item for their opinion on the transparency of the Walker County Hospital District.
The taxpayers have a right to know before the fact. There has been too much executive decision making going on for far too long. It's pass time for some public accountability. Perhaps it's time for the the Walker County District Attorney or the Texas State Attorney General to step in and protect the taxpayers.
— Wesley Freise P.E., Huntsville
