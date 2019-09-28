College kids driving and parents liability

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
A parent generally is not liable for a child’s negligent operation of an automobile. However, there is a term in the insurance and legal world called “vicarious liability,” which means as the parent and vehicle owner, you may not be free from liability.
Essentially, this means that as the owner of a car, you are legally responsible for the acts of the driver of any car you own, regardless of whether you are actually driving the car. Many other states have similar laws imposing liability upon the owner of a car in similar circumstances.
Additionally, a parent who negligently entrusts an automobile to a child with knowledge that the child is incompetent or reckless may be liable for injuries suffered by a third party as a result of the child’s negligent or reckless driving. Also, parents may be guilty of actionable negligence for failing to supervise a child who negligently injures a third party.
The bottom line is that, as parents, you need to be keenly aware that you can be held vicariously liable for any injuries or other damage your child might cause as a result of a car accident which occurs while your child is driving a vehicle that is registered in your name. Yes, parents, you, who have literally done nothing to cause the accident, can nevertheless face financial ruin simply by virtue of your ownership of a car with which your child mistakenly caused an accident.
Here are some real-life situations that I have encountered in my law practice that, unbeknownst to the parents involved, were high risk for unaware parents:
Lending cars to friends. A parent’s child at college with a car may drive responsibly, but what about friends who ask to borrow the car? Often, a college student’s car even becomes the “house car” or the “dorm car,” with the keys near the entryway, for anyone else’s use who needs it.
Remember, liability follows the car owner. If a college student’s friend borrows the car and causes an accident resulting in serious injury, the student’s parents will likely find themselves first in line for a multi-million-dollar lawsuit, especially if they have substantial assets.
Driving abroad. Many college students take a semester of schooling abroad where driving laws and customs often differ greatly from those here in the U.S. Driving in those unusual conditions puts the student at greater risk for an accident.
If you recently sent a child off to college or have an adult child driving on your insurance, you need to visit with your insurance agent. It might be time for a tune up to your policy.

Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com.
