Dear SHSU,
Today, I am disappointed in you. Today, I saw students lining up in droves, excited for a false life promised to them with no regard for their safety. They have taken on debt for you. They’ve sacrificed their entire lives for you, and this is how you repay them?
Dear Sam, I was told that you cared about your students, staff, and the community. I was told that you were the best place to work and have dedicated your life to bettering the world, not irreparably harming it. If you have no concern for the students, please then explain why it is that you expect your professors to risk their lives for you? Who are you, Sam, if not just another university in a sea of universities, many of which have understood the dangers presented to their students and staff and acted appropriately to ensure their safety? What makes you so different aside from your blatant disregard of anyone outside of the faces printed on money?
Alright, Sam, let’s change the subject. How will you explain that a preventable disease has been introduced to a community already suffering from crippling poverty and inadequate healthcare? Will you even try to explain it, or are there waivers promising you will never have to? The biggest tragedy is, I don't think you care at all.
These are the questions I ask myself every time I see the packed dorms and happy young faces who deserve better.
I eagerly await your reply, Sam.
