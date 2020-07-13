Having stood alongside members of the local Huntsville Black Lives Matter, and other concerned citizens, I was surprised to read in Dr. Robin Montgomery’s Item column this past Saturday that Black Lives Matter is anti-Jesus. Given I know many in that group are devout Christians, some even ministers, I was confused. But, I learned some time ago that with Dr. Montgomery’s columns it’s always wise to do some fact checking.
In his column he says a Shaun King, former teacher, pastor and current writer, in fact writer-in-residence at the Harvard Law School, condemned “memorabilia of Jesus because it’s white.” Montgomery then continues on delivering his almost-weekly message that our Founding Fathers in fact created a Christian theocracy where all decisions would come back to the Word of God and Christ. That, of course, is not the case and most historians would take issue with that.
If he were simply making his odd and tired case for theocracy it would be easy to yawn and dismiss it at this point. But throughout the column he smears Black Lives Matter and by extension anyone who stands with it, including me, a 74-year-old white guy who happens to be president of his church.
Montgomery says BLM is rejecting the perfection of God and Jesus and then tosses in Antifa as another example, an attempt to tie BLM to a mostly “on-paper” group some doubt even exists. He says for BLM its reference point in decisions “is their own sin-filled human will without relation to Jesus.”
Had Montgomery taken a moment to do even the most elemental research he would have found nothing in the BLM mission statement attacking Jesus or Christians. Had he done even the most elemental research he would have found two things about Shaun King. First, he is not formally tied to Black Lives Matter, though he supports it. Second, he made it clear, had Montgomery chosen to include context, that he was not attacking Jesus or Christianity. He was pointing out that historically Jesus was not white and the appropriation of him in the form of a white man is an affront to people of color who worship him and God every Sunday.
As a historian, Dr. Montgomery fails the basic test of doing research, the presenting the finds fully and in context. He should apologize to Mr. King, but also to all of the caring people who have stood in protest of injustice across the nation and here on the sidewalks of the Walker County Courthouse.
