Christmas is coming!

Roll out the red carpet. The King is coming. Let us remember the real reason for the Christmas season. In about three spectacular days, all of America and most of the world will celebrate Christmas as the birth day of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be the Savior of the world. The day of Christmas is more that eat, drink and be merry. Let me challenge your emotional and spiritual fortitude to reflect often on why Jesus was born.
It is foretold almost a thousand years prior in the book of Isaiah 9:6, about the expected birth of the coming Messiah who would have the government upon his shoulders. In the New Testament scripture of Matthew 1:21, the Old Testament prophecy was actualized with the birth of Jesus, who came to save his people (the world) from their sins. Truth must be told that Bible scholars and historians do not know the actual time of the birth of Jesus. However, it is generally accepted as December 25.
There is a type of holiday magic for families or friends who unite together and engage in wholesome and meaningful conversation while exchanging gifts one to another. But the greatest gift we should acknowledge and accept is the birth of Jesus. While you are enjoying yourselves this Christmas, take time and make mention of Jesus’ birth and sing happy birthday to Him. Know that He is somewhere observing and listening. Roy L. Smith stated, “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” Let’s keep Christ at the forefront of our minds as we birth new traditions and legacies for our families and communities. Realize our passport to enjoying the most celebrated holiday in the world is Jesus.
“The ornament of a house is the people who frequent it.” At the house of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, where Reverend Kimm Thomas is pastor, there was a full house of attendees last Sunday, due to the 4th annual great giveaway from God’s Giving Foundation. This foundation is sponsored by a loving and compassionate angel, Pat Oliphant. Pat Oliphant was jubilant throughout the entire program as various music groups entertained the audience from their seat to their feet, and as she spoke to the crowd about the significance of giving back. Pat saved the best part of the program for the end, with the presentation of 15 envelopes of monetary gifts. People were shedding tears and snot at the same time, while being overwhelmed with joy to hear their name called to be a recipient of God’s Giving Foundation. Christmas came early for many people and I was thrilled to witness what love really looked like this season. Without a doubt, it’s the little things that mean so much to people. Thank you Pat Oliphant from the bottom of my heart!
I am wishing the community of Huntsville the blessing of peace, love and joy this Christmas. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
