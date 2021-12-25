Christmas 2021 tamales tell the tale

The ancient liturgical season of Advent has brought us to the point of Christmas, giving us much to think about and discuss. The first thing we notice is that several major religious traditions observe some of their most popular occasions at this time of year. That scheduling meme is important and helpful especially to us Texans, because it reminds us of just one more thing we have to be thankful for: viz — that, except for a few days of slightly cooler temperature, we don’t get any actual winter weather here at all. That’s just one of the many reasons we are so happy to live here, instead of up north in the frigid climes of those chilly states.
Another reason to be grateful is that this is the season for tamales. Sometimes we take such blessings for granted. Some people eschew eating delicacies stuffed with the flesh of critters for which our choppers were clearly designed. We have witnessed the ascendency of the chlorophyl thrill: conspiracies advocating so-called plant based “meat” alternatives. Don’t worry; here’s a way to make them tolerable: add plenty of bacon to the stuff before cooking it, and then, fry it in lard, and it’s almost palatable.
Some wiley radicals even advocate eating “ancient grains” which were prized by the Assyrians, mighty warriors who mixed them with tallow and used them to make flaming projectiles which were hurled as weapons by their catapults, making their armies feared and hated. After that, the usage of these grains was lost to history for millennia, until American cereal companies and marketers (i.e., conspirators) decided to resurrect them in order to make people grateful for Captain Crunch and sugar frosted corn flakes.
Anyway, most of us at this time of year think of our favorite supplier or maker of tamales. I don’t mean just HEB, bless their hearts-- theirs are OK but what you really need is a friend or coworker who makes them by hand at home. As usual, this year I’ve bought several dozen from one of the ladies on staff in the building where I work. The tamales that she and her friends and relatives make are savory and spectacular.
We had a nice conversation that day about the Christmas break between semesters come up when we don’t see the students much, or really even the faculty. My amiga told me that she considers this a welcome respite from the usual frenetic pace of work weeks. I was deeply touched by her reflection on the fact that most of the people who fill up the building during most of the regular days of usual semesters, would be unaware of her continuing work, or its evidence when they return. Many just really don’t think of her and her custodial colleagues as having equal dignity with themselves. That is a shame spiritually, especially as we reflect on the birth of Christ, who came here under very humble circumstances, to teach us to care about one another, especially about those people who are not so similar to us. That is the lesson of the Magi, social superiors and strangers who came to worship the One in the manger.
I always enjoy every opportunity to visit with this sage woman, because she boosts my morale by conversing with me, allowing me to practice my use of Spanish and pretending that I make sense in that language. She is a living lesson that a person (like her, I say) who has complete command of two languages should be respected and admired for that intellectual acumen, rather than ignored and disdained.
Ergo, as we ruminate on religion, and under the message of the Lord who came to experience and restore meaning to our lives, we may do well to include this in our gift- giving thoughts: perhaps we could give Him birthday gifts by giving some love and respect to someone who makes tamales or cleans the floors.
Bruce Chabot is a retired clergyman teachers at Sam Houston to pay the rent.
