China is not our friend

Without question China is many things. It is the world’s most populous country. It is a major player economically, politically, and militarily. It has made many advancements since the days of Mao. As such, its government is eager to have the world’s respect and acquiescence in its goals. It is a major trading partner with the U.S. It is a technology giant. What it is most assuredly not: our friend.
For perspective, a little history is in order. China emerged from World War II and ensuing civil war in 1949 as two Chinas. Communist mainland China (People’s Republic of China) was led by Mao tse-tung. The losing Nationalist Chinese, headed by Chiang Kai-shek, fled to the island of Formosa and continued the pre-war Republic of China. The U.S. had supported Chiang during the war and so recognized the Republic of China.
This meant minimal diplomatic interchange with Red China, as it was popularly termed, until President Nixon visited and opened doors of diplomacy and trade. Since communist China did not recognize the Republic of China, the U.S. was persuaded to expediently drop its recognition, and the country on Formosa began to be referred to as Taiwan. And communist Red China over time became simply China.
During the Cold War, the U.S.S.R. was viewed as the primary threat to the U.S., with China a distant second. China was occupied with Mao’s Cultural Revolution, a purge during which much of Chinese culture and tradition was eliminated, along with millions of Chinese citizens. Following Mao’s death, a new China began to emerge, and China increasingly sought inclusion in the marketplace of nations.
If China has undergone a transformation, why can’t China be our friend? The current COVID-19 crisis provides some hints. There is a strong likelihood that the virus began in China weeks or months earlier than announced, that it began from coronavirus testing labs, and its spread was wider and faster than originally admitted by the Chinese government. This should not come as a surprise. China is still a communist-run country, albeit with touches of capitalism. It is a non-transparent closed society with a totalitarian government that routinely violates human rights. The goal of the ruling elite is simple: stay in power and do what is best for the Communist Party, regardless of the effect on the rest of the world. And they’ve been successful.
China has been successful in the world economic forum because of its single-minded determination to succeed, whatever the cost. It has become the bully on the block. This is because it has not really abandoned the mindset and tactics that marked it as a rogue nation for decades in the past century. To accept that China is for China only is not xenophobic or unfair, it is simply realistic.
Consider the treatment of minorities in China, particularly the eleven million Uyghurs (we-gurs) in Xinjiang in western China. The Uyghurs are not ethnic Chinese and are Muslim. In the last decade, their peaceful protests have been violently put down, prompting reprisals against the Han Chinese by Uyghur separatists. Hundreds of thousands of non-violent Uyghurs have been placed in re-education camps. Seeing barbed wire and watchtowers, we would call them detention camps or concentration camps, reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
The objective is to re-make them into good Chinese citizens, by ridding them of cultural and religious impediments. After denying the camps’ existence, the Chinese government admitted their “re-education” initiative. Those Uyghurs not interned had bar codes placed on their front doors, so that patrolling police could scan them and handily pull up their dossier on the spot. Surveillance of public places nears 100 percent coverage in Xinjiang. In what amounts to cultural genocide, Uyghur children are forbidden to learn their native language. Mosques are demolished. All of these measures are deemed necessary to maintain “order and stability.”
Mao characterized the new China as a “peoples’ democratic dictatorship.” One might ask where is the democratic part is. Ask the citizens of Hong Kong, guaranteed democratic government as an administrative district when it came under Chinese rule near the end of the last century. Hong Kong doesn’t fit the Chinese model very well.
What about honesty in commercial enterprise? Who is the chronic offender in the theft of proprietary information and patented products and processes? China even admits to this, in the course of trade talks with the current U.S. administration. Industrial espionage by China persists on a worldwide scale.
Militarily, China has the largest active military force in the world (though the U.S. has a larger military budget). Expansionist desires? China’s island-building in the South China Sea is well-known. Elsewhere, China and the small African nation of Djibouti reached an agreement in 2017 to let the People’s Liberation Army establish its first overseas military base there. China was reportedly looking at footholds in ports in Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all along the Indian Ocean or Arabian Sea.
In retrospect, the U.S. was comparatively passive with China as it contended first with the Cold War and then with the War on Terrorism. During that time, some in this country began to see China on a par with the U.S. and European democracies. Economic power was equated with respectability. China has even been lionized by some in this country as a positive influence in today’s world. Not so.
As the truth comes out about the actual origins of CVID-19 and China’s actions in the first critical weeks of its discovery, there are a few things to keep in mind. Korean war veterans remember the China which intervened many years ago on behalf of North Korea with human wave attacks on U.N. and U.S. forces. Red China has not substantially changed its ways. It may have a president who looks like a jolly teddy bear, but it is still a totalitarian dictatorship which craves world acceptance and relies on deceit to survive. It’s a cheater in international trade.
China never has been and is not now our friend. Nor should it hold our debt. Nor should it be the supplier of our medicines or the sole source of any commodity this country imports. The Chinese people deserve better than communism, but until they reject their ruthless lying dictatorship that hates freedom, human rights, and self-rule, we can’t be China’s friend.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
