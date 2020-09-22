Changing roles of men and women -- Part !

It has been reported that women make 77 cents for each dollar made by men. Sound unfair? Are they victims? Women tend to make choices where their professional lives are concerned and many choose to take the less time consuming job that pays $80,000 rather than go for the $200,000 job that would take all their time. For many women it is a choice they make that allows time and energy left to be wives and mothers. For those who are not interested in either of those roles, the so called “glass ceiling” is quite penetrable. Men on the other hand pursue higher earnings, because the price they pay is not as great.
So why is that? When women organized into rights groups that lobbied for legislation and mandatory regulations to correct differences in order to equalize things, it became acceptable for women to assume the role of victim.
Scans of the brains of 46,000 women indicated that female brains were dramatically more active than men’s. Their brains were wired for leadership and can be well-suited for the role of CEO plus they have far greater ability to multi-task. And they were gifted with more empathy, intuition, and ability to collaborate. (Thank Dr. David Amen for that bit of info)
One large survey indicated only 23% of women preferred full time work. The feminists among us need to respect the reality that different choices come with differing rewards and different salaries. Feminists should stop playing the role of victim. They have become caricatures of the rights advocates whose role they assume. Parading in the streets in pink kitty cat hats is an example.
A member of my family witnessed a situation where a client called the office manager, “Sweetie” and the whole office had to put up with her rant. She probably would have made less of a fuss if she had been called “butt head”.
My family attended the 2007 Aggie Muster at College Station and there were 12,000 in attendance for the event. It was heart-warming to see so many people gathered to honor those Aggies who had died during the past year. My family was there to honor my husband Norman’s memory and hear my Aggie granddaughter answer the muster when his name was called.
It didn’t take long to realize that times they were a-changin’! The welcome was given by a woman. A female professor responded to the welcome. The guest speaker, a college president from a west Texas University was a woman. And so help me, the two Aggies that called the muster were, are you ready for this? Two female students. The administration had elected to place women in places of prominence in numbers that could never fall into the “fair and balanced” column.
I read Betty Friedan’s book “The Feminine Mystique” in the late sixties and was unable to relate to it. As a nation we watched a parade of disconcerted females spout their Women’s Lib lines from all sides of the written and verbal media. The National Organization of Women grew big and loud and became a lobby for equality for a selective few women who met their political approval. However, they have been very selective for whom they shed their feminist tears.
I witnessed what the feminist movement did in the profession of nursing. In nursing schools throughout the nation students were made to feel victimized by the physicians with whom they were required to work…They were told to reject becoming “hand-maidens” of the physicians. What nonsense. Physicians do not care for patients without the assistance of nurses, and nurses cannot practice their profession without the leadership of the physicians. Why create such divisiveness between the two professions?
Women need to lighten up. We already control most things, directly or indirectly ….and have probably done so since the beginning of time. Mandates for “fair and equal” are not necessary for women to play out their special role in our culture, indeed our civilization.
If women desire to crash through that mythical “glass ceiling”, they can do it, but they need to realize there is a price to pay in other areas of their lives. The price is one some are not willing to pay and the choice is most certainly theirs to make.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
