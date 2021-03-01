The Huntsville Independent School District has slowly picked up support for $127 million in academic and athletic improvements at its campuses.
On Thursday, they gained a big supporter, when the board of directors for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce passed a proclamation in support of the project.
According to the chamber’s president and CEO, Ray Hernandez, it was an important step for the chamber and the local business community.
“From the viewpoint of the business community, there are few things more important than ensuring an educated workforce,” Hernandez said. “A bond measure has not been passed in nearly 23 years and this bond will impact every single campus, every student and every teacher with no increase for voters over the age of 65. We think that now is the right time, with the low interest rates, to be able to leverage this opportunity to invest in the future of our community.”
The ballot for the May 1 bond election will include two propositions. Proposition A is for $92 million in bonds and includes renovations at Mance Park Middle School and three elementary schools. It will also allow for the construction of a new fine arts auditorium and a baseball/ softball complex.
Proposition B would allow the district to Issue bonds for $35 million to build a 7,000 seat stadium around Hornet Field, a new field house and a relocated tennis complex.
If voters approve both packages, they will see a maximum 9.94 cent increase in school property taxes over time, officials said.
School construction would begin as early as August and continue through 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.