Time is running out to help our community by spending just a few minutes to complete the Census.
The deadline to respond to the Census is Sept. 30 — and U.S. Census Bureau response data shows our area will miss out on funding because of our low response rates.
Pittsburg County's response rate is 47.7% — ranking near the worst in Texas. Montgomery County's is 66%. Trinity County's is 37.3%.
A few minutes out of our day to complete the Census can go a long way into fixing problems in our area.
Want better roads? Complete the census.
Want more money for schools? Complete the census.
Want more jobs in our area? Complete the census.
We all can help our community get part of more than $675 billion in federal funds spent each year on vital programs.
It can be completed by mail, online or by phone.
When filling it out online, go to my2020census.gov and click on the “Start Questionnaire.”
Responses can also be completed by returning the questionnaire mailed to your address by the Census Bureau.
Responses can also be completed by calling 1-844-330-2020 for English, or by calling 1-888-468-2020 for Spanish.
So instead of complaining on Facebook about issues in our area, use that time to do something quick and free to help fix those problems by completing the Census.
