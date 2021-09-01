Celebrating historical togetherness

On April 9, 2022, the Montgomery Historical Society will sponsor an event entitled “Celebrating Togetherness” with central focus on events leading to and emanating from the era of the Texas Republic, 1836-1846. It was during this era that Montgomery County, formed in December 1837, stretched from the Brazos to the Trinity, west to east, and from Spring Creek to the Old San Antonio Road south to north. At the time, all or part of six current counties, Walker, Grimes, Madison, San Jacinto, Montgomery and Waller, were joined here as one with the town of Montgomery the county seat.
This area will be referenced as the “Cradle of Texas” in memory of René Robert Cavelier Sieur de la Salle who met death in the area of present Navasota, Grimes County in 1687. It was in pursuit of La Salle that circumstances led the Spanish to establish mission San Francisco de las Tejas, the Spanish word for Texas.
Few if any other areas of Texas can claim as many historical events and personalities germane to the history both of Texas and of the US as a whole. In terms of the latter, the Texas Declaration of Independence declared Texas identity with the US constitutional system, while Stephen F. Austin expressed to President Andrew Jackson the identity of the Texas “generation of 1836” with the US “generation of 1776” which birthed the US Declaration of Independence. The Texas Declaration of Independence was finalized the night of March 1st, 1836 across the Brazos from Washington-- in our Cradle of Texas area.
Let’s now survey just a sample of the memorable personalities of our Cradle region. Starting with Montgomery, there is the legacy of Charles Bellinger Stewart, Texas’ first Secretary of State and official designer of the Texas Lone Star Flag, this in 1839.
Immediately west from Montgomery to Dobbin are echoes of the “Babe of the Alamo”, Angelina Dickerson, who married John Meynard Griffith. Then on to High Point, founded by J.G.W. Pierson, de facto head of Robertson’s Colony and leader of the Municipality of Washington Militia, and the list goes on. A little further west, there is Grimes Prairie, home of Jesse Grimes, the first chief justice of our Cradle area and legislator extraordinary who also teamed with Sam Houston as candidate for lt. governor in the Sam Houston run for governor in 1857.
Then there is Roans Prairie, site of the home and fort of Joshua Hadley, the Alcalde or leader of Washington Municipality which included all of our Cradle area plus west of the Brazos the present counties of Washington, Brazos, Lee and Burleson. Then there is Bedias, named for the once top Native American tribe in Texas, on to old Trinidad associated with the First Republic of Texas, and of Course Huntsville associated grandly with the liberator of Texas and first and third president of the Texas Republic, Sam Houston. Finally, there is Conroe, home of Craig Campobella’s grand dream of the Texas Flags Park and his statue of the “Texian.”
United in our common history, Celebrating Togetherness our theme.
