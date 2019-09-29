Here’s an interesting challenge, which I offer to you as a way of possibly discovering some hidden astonishing truth about yourself that you can then reveal on the Doctor Phil show.
The backstory to the challenge started with a situation proving that necessity is the mother of desperation. Recently, the household gremlin that usually hides domestic sundries like the car keys or the tv remote finally got ahold of my wallet. Since that was temporarily missing, I was deprived of the comforting companionship of two of my most dependable friends—a credit card and a debit card. So, in order to conduct my normal affairs in this sordid swamp of secularity, I had to resort to primitive measures: paying cash! The results were just as intriguing and astonishing as if I had found out that I’m related to Gomer Pyle, or Spiro Agnew, or somebody as swell as they.
Suddenly, spending money becomes a whole different ball game, because, let’s face it, we have all gotten used to paying for everything with a tap of plastic and what we assume is a benign little rivulet of electrons running deep in a secluded integrated circuit lurking in some bank’s computer.
The problem with that assumption is that electrons are invisible — and, hence, nearly imaginary and quite insignificant for most of us. We simply don’t think of such entities as having any concrete impact on our real daily lives. Ergo, buying things by goosing a few electrons just doesn’t feel like parting with real money.
But it’s different to suddenly be wrenched back in time to those olden days when we used to get paid with an actual printed check from our employer, which we took physically—in person—to the bank, and got paper money, currency, to put in a billfold, a smug but justifiably comforting lump which we could then feel in the back pocket of our Levi’s.
Consequently, this disconcerting revisit to paying cash demands deeply probing of one’s priorities and justifications. In Brookshire Brothers, with forty bucks in my pocket, I have coffee and sugar, butter and eggs in hand, when a quart of Bluebell leaps in front of me and demands to come home with me. Now I have to seriously ask myself ~ do I really need that, or would it merely be another superfluous and ephemeral luxury?
At the gas pump, it could take nigh twenty to fill my car’s tank, but I’m paying cash, so maybe I should just fill it up halfway, so that I’ll have the other ten spot to put in the collection plate in church on Sunday. At Target, do I need a new pair of socks today, or could that wait until after payday?
Such conundrums come up many times each day when it involves solid palpable paper money that I can see and feel and count and agonize over. It’s a fascinating concept to mull over, because it helps to figure out how your principles shape your behavior, and how your beliefs and priorities affect your real life. “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

Bruce Chabot is a semi-retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville and teaches at Sam Houston State University.
