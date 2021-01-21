Capitol riot underlines white supremacy

It may seem a stretch to connect college tuition rates, and the massive amount of student debt, to the Jan. 6 riot at the US capitol, and institutional racism. But please think about these things.
In the 1950s, the tuition cost at The University of Texas at Austin was $50 per semester. That's right – 50 bucks. For a semester, not just for a course hour.
Before long after that, it began to rise – slowly at first, more rapidly later.
By the early 2000s, the tuition had risen so much at state colleges and universities that a University of Texas regent commented that universities such as UT should no longer be called "state universities," but rather "state-supported universities."
The regent went on to point out that state support had dwindled to 13 percent, from a considerably higher percentage contribution earlier.
What happened?
The theory here is that the tuition was so low in the 1950s because the white decision-makers in the Texas Legislature had decided that it was so valuable to educate their kids that they would kick in a large amount of state money to help that process.
But then, the civil rights advances of the late 1950s and 1960s began to kick in. They mandated that all students, regardless of race, creed or color, were entitled to equal access to education.
For those white legislative decision-makers, that called into question the idea of "universal" education. Why should we have to fork over our tax money to educate kids that don't look like us?
And so, over the years since, as the legislators felt that their voters didn't want to pay for a bunch of Blacks and Hispanics for college, tuition escalated. If you want to go to college, pay for it yourself.
The problem was, as college tuition rose, so did the amount of loans – including for white students – to somewhere around $1.6 trillion today. That's trillion with a "T."
It is that mindset – the idea that publicly-funded education in a country that has been white, for white kids – is less appealing to a number of white voters who aren't all that keen on paying taxes to educate Black and Hispanic kids.
Basically, it's the idea that these people, whoever they are, are angry that these interlopers are taking over the country.
And some of them think we need to fight back.
Donald Trump has practiced that animosity and racial division since well before he ran for president in 2016. And when he made his down-the-escalator entrance in Trump Tower into the race in 2015, he was rapidly trashing Hispanic immigrants as murderers and rapists.
And it went on from there. A Muslim ban. A crackdown on immigration, that separated young children from their parents. A strong resistance to an easier path to citizenship for immigrants.
And so, Trump attracted a few thousand people by his social media entreaties to come to Washington Jan. 6, to help protest against the ceremonial congressional affirmation of the electoral college vote affirming Trump's election loss to Joe Biden.
And Trump called on them to go to the capitol and fight. And they did.
These were white people, worried and increasingly angered over time that they were being displaced more and more by minorities.
Which isn't wrong. The question now is whether, in the post-Donald Trump period, we can find ways to help our citizens understand that this change can be good, rather than bad.
It would be a lot easier on the rest of us, and our country, if we can help those people angered by our demographic changes to adjust to what is becoming the new normal.
And meanwhile, having Donald Trump ride off into the sunset, or Mara Lago or wherever, will be a big help.
The Ken Paxton Saga
The Texas attorney general is once again in the news – this time for being sued by four of his former top assistants in a whistleblower suit.
They want to take depositions and issue subpoenas in their lawsuit, claiming Paxton had illegally fired them for telling authorities they believed Paxton was doing illegal favors for political donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, who hired a woman alleged to have had a romantic relationship with Paxton.
Paxton's office contends he can't be sued under the Texas Whistleblower Act --designed to protect from retaliation government workers who report superiors for breaking the law -- because the attorney general is "not a public employee," but an elected official, and thus can't be sued under the act.
Meanwhile, the FBI is reportedly investigating the allegations against Paxton.
—
