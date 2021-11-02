Can we experience anything objectively?

When chided by her college-age nephew that she wasn’t looking at the subject under discussion very objectively my husband’s old Aunt Francis replied,
“I am not being objective, you say? Oh. Sweet Thang, objectivity is just a dang figment. And you can put that in your little college-boy pipe and smoke it!”
As for me, I am in agreement with little, 5-foot-tall-98-pound Aunt Francis.
I wish to share some opinions and statements made by Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomajor. In her speeches she often discussed her “Latina soul” and explained how even the traditional dishes of her Puerto Rican family shaped her views. She often said that she hoped those experiences would help her reach better judicial conclusions than someone without such a varied background.
It was October, 2001 when speaking at the University of California at Berkeley that she stated that race and ethnic background might be a factor into what one decides in a ruling from the bench. And that gender and national origins may make a difference when judging. Chief Justice Sotomayor specifically seems to be talking about her feelings of empathy, but in the present atmosphere of political correctness it might seem a bit surprising hearing those words from a member of the Supreme Court where we would hope objectivity would reside, if it is possible that it be anywhere.
Many people make an effort to be objective in their spoken words and deeds, but I am not sure anyone truly succeeds with any amount of consistency. I see lack of objectivity in all things political and all things educational. I see lack of objectivity everywhere I look. I admire Judge Sotomajor for admitting publicly that it is hard, if not impossible, to separate ourselves from those people and events that have shaped our lives.
Was I objective when our four-year-old son ran off to play in a very dangerous place where he was forbidden to go? After frantically looking in all the safe places, I had to begin looking in the dangerous places with a lump in my throat and a prayer in my heart. Just before reaching the panic stage, I spotted him calmly walking by the side of a busy thoroughfare toward me, clutching a handful of wild flowers. As I grabbed him in a hug, he said, “Mama, I brought you some pretty flowers”. He should have been punished for breaking at least 3 firm family rules but I was so glad he was safe and sound all I could do was hug him until he squirmed to be released. I couldn’t even lecture him about his misbehavior until I got over being so grateful that he hadn’t climbed on the nearby enormously dangerous sawdust pile.
Was I objective? Of course not. Maybe that death-grip of a hug was punishment enough!
As a mid-level manager was I totally objective dealing with my staff? Try as I might someone facing a personal tragedy in their lives tugged at my heart to the point where I could cut them some slack. Schedules are a cold blooded reality and fairness is expected and should be a given, and it was with me, but like Judge Sotomajor, there are times when who we are as a person comes into play and we do what is fair and decent which sometimes is in conflict with what is objective.
It is difficult to be objective about those we love, about the attitudes we hold, the church and schools we have attended and the people for whom we may or may not have voted. At this stage in my life, achieving objectivity isn’t on my bucket list. Like Aunt Francis I feel compelled to say to those who espouse this concept as something we should all strive for: objectivity is a dang figment and if you will forgive my levity, those who disagree can put that in your little pissaint pipe and smoke it!
—
Marge Flados is a Texas lifestyles columnist and a resident of Harlingen. She can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
