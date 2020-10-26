In most cultures virtue is considered a good thing if equated with being moral, ethical or decent. We value these characteristics in those we know or deal with on a personal or business basis and it serves a purpose whether outgoing from us or incoming to us.
The definition of virtue is “behavior considered morally good or desirable in a person. Showing high moral standards”. (“Oxford Dictionary”)
Having once in the long ago had an assignment, “Can Virtue Be Taught?” I located my paper to determine if my understanding of virtue had undergone change in the last few decades. It hadn’t.
The philosophers of the world including the ancients since Socrates who lived 400 BC have been gnawing at the subject of virtue and how or if it can be taught for Lo! These many years. On re-reading the essay on the subject, my modern day thoughts rushed to the fore and decided a simple, pragmatic mind would describe mine. Virtue as a human trait hasn’t changed very much to my way of thinking. Most philosophers seem concerned about how virtue is taught or if indeed it can be taught at all.
If virtue can be taught like a lesson, why do philosophers keep wondering what indeed virtue is? Aah. On the level of philosophical thinking, it may seem logical to ask what it is. But if virtue is desirable and we prefer that people have that trait, we should have a concept of what it is. No one goes around saying, “Tell me what virtue is so I can be that way”. That kind of thinking is for people who don’t have to earn a living, cook supper or mow the grass. In the real world, thinking, responsible people will have an understanding of the word, virtue, will hope to have the trait themselves and try to inculcate virtue in their children.
And let me say, you can’t do that by telling your kids that virtue is a good thing and expect them to adopt it as a life style or simply define it and expect them to be virtuous. It can be taught on any and all levels only one way, by example. Then comes the question, is learning by example, teaching? The philosophers of the world are still contemplating that one. So can virtue be taught by exposure? I know full well, going to church does not make you a Christian… and standing in a garage does not make you a car. (Or so I read once). So exposure may be helpful but more is needed.
I believe that parents who do not display virtue, morality or decency within their daily lives, business and activities cannot tell their kids about it and expect them to understand its value. When parents demonstrate virtue in their own lives and behaviors and expect their children to do the same, their children will learn by emulating what they see because the results are pleasing.
Scholars will say virtue transcends all that. No, it doesn’t. I read, “Virtue is knowledge, so it must be taught.” So can virtue be taught as an idea or concept? No, it is passed on by example and demonstration of results which produces personal satisfaction. Personal satisfaction is the reason mankind does anything….. or everything.
That last sentence should provide a few more generations of deep thought and consideration, but try to find a situation where it doesn’t apply? The kicker being one person’s satisfaction can be another person’s sorrow but it is a chosen path for their satisfaction or the decision would have been different.
When it comes to ideas, splitting frog hairs on the topic is fun but there are those who do and those who don’t…split frog hairs, that is. I must admit my family is rather good at it. As a simple pragmatist I am trying to figure out why I wrote anything on this topic. By my own premise it was done because it gave me satisfaction. Oh drat, I am hoist on my own petard! Maybe going through the trauma of Covid-19, riots in our major cities and political divisiveness has affected us all in some way or another. I am hoping for a speedy recovery and wish this nation the blessings of recovery, as well.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
