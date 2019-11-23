As the holidays approach, gardeners are always searching plants that will give their landscape “dazzle” when other plants are going dormant. The beautiful, blooming evergreen camellia, will certainly do that and has been providing beauty and sustenance for 1000’s of years.
The common camellia (sasanqua variety) is an ancient plant going back thousands of years to China and Japan. In earlier times (can still be done today) the leaves were used for tea and the seeds were used for tea oil. Camellia sinenses is the common tea plant, sister to camellia sasanqua. The camellia japonica was developed in 1793, England, in an attempt to improve the tea making capacity of the sasanqua. The result was a beautiful double bloom, of perfection, that became widely used by the elite as a sign of status and aristocracy to be able to afford such a rare and costly plant.
Fast forward a few 100 years, and the camellia is still a main stay in southern American landscapes for its beauty ..........and Fall is camellia planting season. Camellias, both the sasanqua and the japonica variety are similar with several distinct differences.
Sun requirements – Both varieties require bright morning sun and either heavily shaded or lightly filtered sun after 1:00 pm. Neither variety will withstand full south or west sun during the summer months. The sasanqua variety can be climatized to withstand more afternoon sunlight, but it will look fairly “ragged” for 2 years while it is adapting.....if it works.
Soil/water/drainage – Camellias require a prepared bed, of 1/3 humus, 1/3 moss, and 1/3 growers sand or quality topsoil.....like an azalea. Camellias require good drainage, and will not prosper in heavy clay soils that hold water. In our area, we always plant camellias and azaleas “high”, meaning the root ball is 1-2” above the existing grade. Like azaleas, camellias require consistent water during the heat of the summer. A good rule of thumb, if mother nature is not providing an 1” of rainfall a week during the summer, you need to be watering 3x a week and during the winter 1-2x a week, depending on how dry it is. Camellias have very low drought tolerance and do best when planted in the Fall. The winter months give the plants time to become established before the heat arrives.
Sasanqua Camellias – bloom November through January in shades of blush pink, pink, and reds. Sasanqua have “airier” growth and are a bit willowy in appearance. Sasanqua can reach heights of 20’ and widths of 10’ and can be pruned as a small blooming tree. Sasanqua camellias are often single petaled with a yellow stamen center, but there are a few semi doubles are the market. Sasanqua camellias are profuse bloomers and bloom from late November into early February.
Japonica Camellias – like sasanqua, have waxy evergreen foliage. Japonica are more compact in growth, and more upright with “no” willowy appearance. Japonica camellias, have a double bloom resembling a peony and bloom from January through March. Like sasanqua camellias, the bloom colors range from white to pinks, reds, and reddish purple.
Walker County is camellia territory. They love acidic soil with a rich humus base, often found in woodland pine environments and camellias are deer proof, making camellias the perfect addition to your landscape for the holidays.
Happy Thanksgiving and many blessings to you and your family in this season of bounty.
