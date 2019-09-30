Breast cancer survivors can share their stories

October is a time for many things: changing leaves, fall festivals, baseball playoffs and tricks-or-treats.
There may be no more important observance, though, than Breast Cancer Awareness month. The annual campaign looks to educate people about the disease and the toll it takes, as well to raise money for research and treatments.
Another important component of the month is support — sharing the stories of survivors, so that those currently dealing with the disease might take hope from the experiences of those who have fought the battle before them and won.
The Huntsville Item would like to help with that. We're looking for breast cancer survivors who are willing to talk with us about their fight, that we in turn may share their words with readers who would be encouraged or comforted by them.
If you are a survivor who would like to participate in this effort — or if you know a survivor who would — we invite you to contact editor Joseph Brown at (936) 295-5407, Ext. 3020 or email jbrown@itemonline.com with Breast Cancer Awareness in the subject line.
Together, we can help bring strength and solace to our neighbors who could use it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.