Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues through October.
While our community focuses on breast cancer awareness every October — remembering those we’ve lost, sharing stories of survivors, raising funds for research, prevention and outreach — the battle against breast cancer is year-round.
Breast cancer can strike anyone, regardless of socio-economics, race or age.
Breast cancer can strike any woman, at any time, and men as well.
It strikes co-workers, neighbors, friends and family.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month should not be considered for a few weeks each year in the fall then ignored the remaining 11 months of each year.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness, sharing prevention information and helping fund research.
It’s important, but we shouldn’t limit that to October.
We should take a cue from breast cancer survivors, from their friends, family and medical team.
Their fight against breast cancer sometimes takes years, and even afterwards comes regular checkups.
We should approach it the same way.
We must take precautions, we must support our fighters and survivors and we must continue supporting and funding research until there is a cure.
