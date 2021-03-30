The Biden Border Crisis is real, and it’s only going to get worse.
This weekend, I joined my Texas Republican colleagues on a trip to the southern border. In a blatant move to avoid transparency, President Biden won’t let the media near any migrant detention facilities. But I was able to meet with border patrol agents, the Coast Guard, members of the DEA, local law enforcement and government officials and see the crisis for myself. Simply put, our borders are overwhelmed.
I visited a facility in Donna, Texas that is meant to house 250 people. Right now, it’s holding 5,700. I saw children huddled together in staggering numbers without masks or proper distancing, and spoke with border patrol agents who are overwhelmed and unable to properly do their jobs.
And an unsecure border doesn’t just mean a surge of migrants, but a surge of human and drug trafficking as well. I met with DEA agents who spoke about the huge influx of drugs coming across the border. Last Thursday, the DEA confiscated over 8 million doses of fentanyl that were smuggled in from Mexico, and cartels raked in over $14 million a day in February.
This is all a direct result of President Biden’s actions. On day one, he halted border wall construction, revoked the Trump administration’s national emergency declaration, ended President Trump’s “remain in Mexico policy”, and returned to the failed Obama-era policy of “catch and release”. Migrants who have broken our nation’s laws are being released into our communities – without receiving a Covid test or treatment – in the middle of a pandemic.
Each one of these decisions has directly incentivized illegal immigrants to attempt to enter the U.S. Already this year, there has been a five-fold increase in unaccompanied minors, and the numbers of migrants apprehended has tripled. And yet, President Biden refuses to acknowledge this crisis that is entirely of his own making.
Instead of enforcing the rule of law and closing ports of entry, we’ve seen an increase of migrants released without court dates, Covid-19 tests, or referrals to ICE. Not to mention that last week, DHS agreed to pay almost $90 million to house illegal immigrants in hotel rooms – financed with your taxpayer dollars.
The bottom line is, if you’re not from a border state, you just don’t understand. It’s easy for Biden and the liberal coastal elites to ignore this because it’s not happening in their backyard. But it’s happening in ours. And the truth of the matter is, it’s my constituents who will pay the price for an unsecure border. Because of our proximity to the border, the Houston area has unfortunately become the largest sex trafficking region in the nation. And it’s not just sex trafficking, but human trafficking and drug trafficking as well.
So, President Biden, I’m calling on you to step up and take ownership of the crisis that you’ve created. Step up and take immediate action to get it under control. If you don’t, Texas will continue to pay the price.
