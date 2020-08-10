While Democratic leaders use partisan delay tactics, the American people are suffering. Instead of spending three trillion dollars on things like marijuana banking, early release for criminals, and sending checks to illegal immigrants, we must work together on smart, targeted policies that help American businesses and workers.
That’s why recently, President Trump took action to provide extra federal unemployment help – help that Speaker Pelosi continues to block – as well as to allow workers to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.
Both the GDP report and July’s Jobs Report show that right now, our focus has to be on taking proactive measures to allow people to return to work safely, instead of continuing to lock down the economy. While we added an incredible 1.8 million jobs to the economy in July, now more than ever, we need to ensure workers can transition from their unemployment benefits to a job that allows them to put food on the table.
This should be a wake-up call: instead of using Coronavirus relief negotiations to push their far-left priorities, House Democrats must work with Republicans and President Trump. The American people deserve smart, targeted policies that will help them achieve healthy lives and a healthy economy without trillions of dollars in unnecessary, unrelated spending.
Another top priority for Congress must be making America medically independent from China. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic has shown just how vulnerable America is to China when it comes to things like crucial medicines, medical supplies, ingredients, and technology – yet Congress has not acted.
Congress must learn from this lessen, and take immediate steps to protect America from similar vulnerability in the future. Ways and Means Republicans are leading the way on this by introducing legislation that will ensure America’s medical independence from China. By establishing resilient supply chains, offering new tax incentives for developing infectious-disease drugs, and cutting the corporate tax rate in half for advanced manufacturing, we will protect lives and create more good-paying American jobs.
If you have recovered from COVID-19, confirmed by a positive test, you’re in a special position to help us fight the virus. You are carrying antibodies in your plasma that doctors can use to treat patients with COVID-19. President Trump is working with the Red Cross to put out a nationwide Call to Action, and to encourage those who have recovered to donate today. For more information, visit my website, www.KevinBrady.house.gov.
Registration is now open for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge! Started in 2013, the Congressional App Challenge is a district specific competition for Middle and High School students. With a mission to inspire, include, and innovate efforts around STEM, coding, and computer science education, the Congressional App Challenge is a great opportunity for students to explore and create. To learn more and to apply, visit my website, www.KevinBrady.house.gov.
