Brady: Democrats create constitutional crisis for political gain

Has Washington ever felt more disconnected from the real world?
The American people don’t support impeachment. In recent polls a majority of Americans – including Democrats and Independent voters –believe the main goal of the Democrats’ obsessive rush to impeachment is to “politically damage Donald Trump’s presidency and his reelection.”
But Democrats have a clear message for the American people: You don’t matter. Our hatred for Donald Trump is more important than your desire for Congress to work together to solve real problems like high drug costs or immigration.
There is no evidence against President Trump. There is no impeachable offense or anything close to it. The real truth is that Democrats have never accepted the results of the 2016 election and are obsessed with bringing down the Trump Presidency by any means necessary.
Texas Congressman Al Green of Houston slipped up recently and revealed the truth on national television, saying “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach him, he’ll be reelected.”
It’s wrong to create a constitutional crisis in America for pure political gain.
I served in Congress during the Clinton impeachment proceedings. Impeachment poisons the water, makes the environment in Washington, DC even more toxic, risks damaging our economy, and can destroy any chance of Congress getting things done to actually help working families and seniors in America.
The extreme wing of the Democratic party is fully in control. Despite House Democrats stumbling badly out of the gate with Speaker Pelosi mandating an impeachment inquiry without a vote from the House, followed by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff caught lying about his advance coordination with the alleged whistleblower and his role in connecting him with a prominent, politically connected Democrat lawyer – almost every House Democrat has fallen in line with the radical left faction of the party.
And unlike the open, transparent process that marked the Clinton impeachment, Democrats are shutting House Republicans out of the subpoena process and witness hearings – ensuring the flawed impeachment inquiry is inaccessible and highly partisan.
Disaster declaration
At the urging of Governor Greg Abbott and Texas members of Congress including me, President Trump declared six Texas counties, including Montgomery and Harris, federal disaster areas. Receiving this critical federal assistance will help our homeowners, businesses and communities rebuild from the torrential rains of Tropical Storm Imelda which in parts of my congressional district dumped a devastating 32 inches of rain in twelve hours. For more information, contact Disaster Assistance Registration at 1-800-621-3362.
Job growth
We saw solid job growth in September, including an unemployment rate of 3.5%, the lowest rate in 50 years. Better yet, with 6.4 million new jobs added under President Trump, for the first time people of color are landing the majority of new job hires – especially women of color.
More good news: New Census report shows income inequality improving for the first time in nearly 50 years. Thanks to higher paychecks, low and middle income workers are now gaining a bigger “share of the pie.”

Kevin Brady is a U.S. Congressman, representing Texas' 8th Congressional District.
