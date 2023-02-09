Huntsville has experienced quite a brouhaha involving its public library. The controversy started last year with displays that were deemed objectionable by certain citizens and removed by the city. It continued into this year with the city contracting with a private company to manage the library, a move similarly deemed objectionable by another group of citizens. The upshot is a demand by some for a recall of specified city council members and the mayor.
Recalling city officials over this one issue is overkill. First, let’s acknowledge that the city could have done a better job of communication and transparency. However, that can be the case with just about any move a governmental entity makes, especially in today’s charged political climate.
Hindsight is illuminating but rarely solves problems. So the city learns and ideally profits from this civics lesson the next time around. That’s quite different from “throwing the rascals out.”
The issue prompting the furor began when an interest group representing a small group of citizens displayed materials that appeared agenda-driven and potentially harmful to minors. Objections were raised and the materials were removed. Objections were then raised about the removal.
Months later management of the library was privatized, and the same interest group was predictably outraged. Letters to the editor were written, and the support of a wider group of citizens sought, with some success. Finally, a recall petition was begun.
Recall of city officials implies approval of the original act of displaying inappropriate materials in the library. Are most citizens unhappy with the removal of the display? Would removal have been objected to if the proponents had been Democrats, Republicans, or the American Nazi Party? Do public libraries need to promote controversial agendas in order to inform the public?
Public institutions are ultimately run by elected officials, people we elect to make decisions on our behalf. Most of the time their decisions are invisible; those are ones the vast majority agree with or don’t care about.
Sometimes, maybe often, minority opinions differ and we hear about it. Ninety-nine non-controversial decisions go unnoticed and one highly emotional one surfaces, pressed by an energetic interest group.
Is the current issue worth debating? By all means. Consider its impact on other libraries and within church denominations. It’s an issue worthy of careful consideration. Worthy of wholesale firing of duly-elected city government? Likely not. There are at least three valid reasons why.
Recall is an attractive option when there is criminal activity and corruption. Hyperbole aside, that’s just not the case here. Moral turpitude is another reason to recall. Again, not the case. Absent malfeasance or misfeasance, recall is not the best answer.
Another reason is the adverse impact on dedicated public servants. City government is the closest and most responsive level of government we have. It should be valued as such. These people rarely have ambitions to be state legislators or lieutenant governor. By and large, they are not professional politicians.
People usually run for mayor or city council because they are more than just interested in city government; they are invested in bringing about a better city in which to live. They deserve better treatment when they make a decision over which they have no doubt agonized and it is met with overt antagonism and vitriol. Doesn’t blatant public anger hurt more at the hands of one’s neighbors than from a nameless electorate at the statewide level? Coming out of CoVid, city functions requiring volunteers to sit on boards and commissions took a hit. The Library Board had not had a quorum in some time. How likely is it the city will fill the board with impartial “concerned citizens” after the current heated exchange?
How likely is it that qualified citizens will want to run for office after incumbents have been vilified and the entirety of their motive for service assailed over a single issue? These same people were apparently doing a satisfactory job until they crossed a single-issue interest group used to getting its way.
Third is cost to the taxpayers. A recall election is an unnecessary expense, both in time and dollars. Making a decision one faction of the electorate loudly disagrees with is not the unpardonable sin requiring capital punishment.
Another regular election will give these angry voters their day in court, without holding a special election. A single issue isn’t worth the cost, especially when the prudent course is to wait for scheduled elections and reserve city coffers for something constructive.
Finally, serving as mayor or city councilperson is a time-consuming job requiring careful deliberation and astute decision-making. It does not pay a salary, hence the term “public service.” We should expect our public servants to get it right most of the time, but not insist on perfection.
When we don’t think they have made a good decision, we have every right to criticize them openly and constructively. However, when we attack their credibility without cause or raise doubts about their honesty where honesty clearly should not be in dispute, we invite comment on ourselves and our motives, not theirs. Rather, we should put ourselves in their place.
We don’t get to fire people we disagree with where we work, and neither should we abruptly discharge the people who work for us - for free - over a single decision. Reserve recall for serious offenses. To do otherwise is to take up a hammer to swat a flea, while the flea is still on its host.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and also retired from the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
