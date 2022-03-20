When people learn the hard way, there are usually consequences and hurt feelings. When nations learn the hard way, the result may be a war. The slower to learn, the longer the war. When England’s Neville Chamberlain acquiesced to Hitler’s demands in return for “peace in our time,” World War II came within a year. We forgot that lesson in less than two decades. When the U.S. backed a corrupt regime against feared Communist expansion, we went from a few advisors to hundreds of thousands of troops in Viet Nam, 50,000+ deaths, and a ten-year undeclared war.
Our efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, also begun with noble intentions, were perhaps best summarized by GEN (and later Secretary of State) Colin Powell: you break it, you buy it. Twenty years and trillions of dollars later, we saw our investment of lives and treasure squandered, as we evacuated Kabul amidst national embarrassment.
Now we are engaged in a different kind of war, one where Russia employs its war machine on the ground in Ukraine while the U.S. and NATO provide war material and financial sanctions to the underdog. What have we learned?
The U.S. can’t conduct business as usual with totalitarian, authoritarian dictatorships indefinitely without getting bitten. Nixon was only half right when he normalized relations with China. We need to be on speaking terms with major nations, true, but expecting them to become both capitalist and democratic, i.e., be like us, just isn’t realistic. Planting a McDonald’s in Moscow or a KFC in Communist China doesn’t make them our friends. Trade and commerce don’t trump oppression and repression.
That’s a lesson we are still learning, obviously, as our government ponders dealing with Maduro’s Venezuela for oil and the Ayatollah’s Iran for oil and nuclear restraint. We even propose to sit at the same bargaining table with Iran with the world’s new pariah Russia, at our side. It should be clear to the most naïve that none of these nations can be trusted to do anything they agree to. If North Korea had oil, would we be knocking at their door too? It’s not much more of a stretch.
It took entirely too long to decide that buying Russian oil after Putin invaded Ukraine is a bad idea. It is taking too long to remove the handcuffs from the American energy industry so that we can once again be energy independent and offer Europe a guaranteed alternative to Russian oil and gas. We still haven’t learned the futility of fighting a war, even a paper one, with one hand tied behind our back. Who really expects to win with a half-hearted effort? That’s the real March Madness.
The other lesson we are learning is not to trust a fully global economy. International cooperation is desirable of course, but when the chips are down, national self-interest takes over. Otherwise, a country could be left with a major computer chip shortage, vital medicines out-sourced rather than self-produced, porous borders, empty car lots, and container ships backed up off the West Coast. We wouldn’t want that to happen, would we?
Now we see that Europe just may be capable of taking care of itself. The Europeans went 75 years after World War II reaping the benefits of a peace enforced by U.S. might. Their economies grew while the Soviet bloc disintegrated and the Iron Curtain fell. To the chagrin of his political opponents, President Trump warned members that they were not paying their fair share to keep NATO properly armed. Some countries stepped up back then. Now others, including Germany, are unilaterally strengthening their armed forces, as they see that peace must be guaranteed with strength, and that dictatorships will turn treacherous overnight. Another lesson learned the hard way.
Historically, as the leader of the Free World, the U.S. position was usually clear. The U.S. acted and other countries reacted. In the past year that has changed. With prompting, our military has declared that our most serious security challenge is – climate change. Seriously. That same military has been led to become increasingly concerned with political correctness and wokeness. We have taken our eye off the ball. Now others act and we react, slowly. This must not continue.
So, what are the lessons, learned mostly the hard way over the past year? We need to invest in democracies rather than oligarchies and dictatorships. We should encourage the European Union to become a major power in the world to help counter Russia and China. We can’t believe or trust these two countries. And no guessing about where America stands. We need to be clearly understood by friend and foe alike.
We need to provide an energy alternative for our friends. We must gear up our economy to produce vital products and services internally, rather than depend on rivals. We need a military that trains to fight, not made to respond to humanitarian disasters or other non-military missions. Our military needs to train to win wars, something it has not been allowed to do for many years, rather than win cultural popularity contests.
Finally, we need no longer listen to those who hate America and apologize for its history. Like all nations, we make mistakes; let’s acknowledge them, correct them, and move on. Let’s not wallow in self-pity or self-loathing. With all our shortcomings, we are still the last best hope of the Free World. That is, if we don’t self-destruct at home.
Even a casual observer should be able to see that.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 42 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
