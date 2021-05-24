Black Lives Matter, Martin Luther King Jt. and the fight for truth

On January 8, 2015, the journal, Mother Jones, ran a headline as follows: “Black Lives Matter aspires to reclaim the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Just a cursory look at King’s “I have a dream” speech will illustrate how ludicrous is this claim in terms of King’s differences with BLM’s Marxist doctrine and practices. In contrast to BLM, King’s speech was pro-Biblical and pro-Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence.
Furthermore, it depicted compromise rather than assault on the Confederacy, and above all, it endorsed US Nationalism rather than the globalist agenda. Let’s address each of these points in turn.
First, a couple of extracts from King’s speech illustrate its Biblical perspective. One is as follows: “We will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.’” This quote is from the Prophet Amos’s warning in Amos 5:24 to Israel to get in line with God’s logical framework for righteousness and justice.
In another section, King quotes Isaiah 40:4-5. For fuller context, start with verse three which announces the purpose to, “prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.” It within this perspective that King incorporates verse four: “I have a dream that ‘every valley shall be exalted, and every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together.’”
Within this Biblical context, King declared; “When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American would fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the ‘unalienable rights’ of ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.’”
In terms of Confederate Slaveholders, King does not relegate them to ever-lasting shame as does BLM and its allies, who have no place for forgiveness in their mode of thought. Rather he states: “I have a dream that one day, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.” He added: “With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood, with this faith, we will be able to work together¸ to pray together¸ struggle together to stand up for freedom together.”
Finally, rather than looking on nationalism as a “white racist” concept, King embraced American exceptionalism. He looked forward to “the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning: ‘my country tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrim’s pride. From every mountain side, let freedom ring.’”
For Martin Luther King Jr. the key feature of American History centered on bringing to fruition the ideal of individual equality, regardless of race. For him, all were truly “created equal”.
