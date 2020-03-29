Best of Walker County highlights local business

The Best of Huntsville and Walker County 2020 has returned.
Every year, our reader’s choice awards give our readers a chance to have their voice heard, to vote on what they consider the best of Huntsville and Walker County.
Eight sections cover 177 categories.
In Beauty & Health, readers can vote on a number of categories, including best clinic and hospital, best drug store, best fitness center or gym, best senior care facility, to name a few.
In Food & Drink, readers can cast a vote for categories, including best burger, best food truck, best locally owned restaurant, best sandwich, best seafood restaurant, best Chinese restaurant, best BBQ, best fine dining restaurant and best coffee shop.
In People & Places, readers can vote for categories, including best attorney, best hotel, best firefighter, best correctional officer, best elected official. The category also includes the Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
As with any contest, there are a few rules.
There are two ways to cast a vote.
In today’s edition, you’ll find our Best of Huntsville/ Walker County 2020 nomination ballot. The ballot was also in our March 22 edition.
Photocopies of the ballots will not be accepted.
Additional copies of the ballot will be available at the Huntsville Item office.
At least 80 percent of the ballot has to be filled out to be counted.
Paper ballots must be submitted in order and clipped together.
Our website, www.itemonline.com/readerschoice, will also host a digital ballot.
Online voters may vote once per IP address.
The deadline for turning in nominations is April 7 at 5 p.m.
Ballots can be turned in at the office of The Huntsville Item at 1409 10th Street.
Ballots can also be mailed to: The Huntsville Item, P.O. Box 539, Huntsville, Texas 77342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.