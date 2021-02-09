Be careful what you wish for

It is quite natural for us to wish for things we want and don’t have: to be taller, shorter, prettier, richer, smarter or married to somebody who is drop-dead gorgeous. Well stop it. You may get what you wish for and may not like it. I know of people who wanted more than anything in this world to win the lottery. The large sum of money brought them misery and in five years the money was gone and so were most of their illusions.
There are many versions of “The Three Wishes” joke that involve a genie in a bottle or some other weird entity. A classic example is the story wherein there are three men marooned on a desert island; they are desperate, hungry, in bad shape when a bottle floats ashore. The proverbial genie pops out and offers to grant three wishes, one wish for each man.
The first man wishes he was back in Paris where there was fun, food and glamorous women. Zap! The genie made it happen. The second man just wished to be home with his new bride in the good old U.S.A. Zap! He found himself there with his bride in his arms. The third man took a moment or two, and he fondly remembered his fellow hungry, bearded companions now far away and safe. He said, “I will miss those two wonderful people, I wish I could see them again. Zap! You know the end to THAT story!
However, I admit to wishing I would win the lottery or the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize just to see if I could handle $5000.00 a week for life. I think I could. I would indeed get new kitchen countertops. Yes I would. I did not grow up in affluent circumstances and that tends to make one frugal, “from the inside out”. The kind of frugality that triggers a nervous gut when making an unnecessary purchase, even knowing full well I can afford it!
I admit to wishing for total obedience from my children. For their own well-being, of course: I wished it, worked at it, thought I had it until even that proved to be a wish I could have done without.
We were living in Huntsville at the time. We were at Sunset Lake and several families were enjoying a wonderful picnic. The lake was relatively small but deep enough to drown in. There were boats tied up at the small dock and the kids old enough to be water safe were taking the boats out and rowing around having a great time. I had told my 4-year-old son that he must not get into the boats, but that he could play near shore in the shallow water. We were eating and enjoying this lovely environment when I looked out to see my 4-year-old in a boat on the lake with his 10 year old brother and a teen ager.
I ran to water’s edge, and yelled, “John, get out of that boat!” Without a moment’s hesitation he stood up and jumped into the lake. His brother peeled over into the water after him, dragged him to the boat where he was hauled aboard, wet, scared and sputtering.
After a hurried row to shore, big brother grabbed his sibling by an arm and unceremoniously dragged him, protesting loudly, to where I was waiting, gave him a little push into my waiting arms and said, “Here is your dumb son... Did you see what he did?” John looked at me and tearfully said, “Mommy, you TOLD me to get out of the boat!” And indeed I had. An example of total obedience if I ever saw it. His mother was getting what she wished for: obedience at all times!
That little fellow had and still has a great brain and now, many decades later, when the family tells that story, everyone laughs but the “jumper”.
So be careful what you wish for, you may get it.
