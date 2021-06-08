Be careful what you wish for

Editor's Note: It has been four years since the Huntsville Item printed the column below which was the first, under my by-line. I decided to re-submit my first column in the hope that my readers number more today than they did back in 2017 and they may not have read it, or if they have, have forgotten it.
It is quite natural for us to wish for things we want and don’t have: to be taller, shorter, prettier, richer or smarter. Well, stop it. You may get what you wish for and may not like it. There are people who wanted more than anything in this world to win the lottery and when they did, the large sum of money brought them misery and in five years the money was gone and so were most of their illusions.
There are many versions of “The Three Wishes” joke that involve a genie in a bottle or some other weird entity. A classic example is the story wherein there are three men marooned on a desert island; they are desperate, hungry, in bad shape when a bottle floats ashore. The proverbial genie pops out and offers to grant three wishes, one wish for each man.
The first man wishes he was back in Paris where there was fun, food and glamorous women. Zap! The genie made it happen. The second man just wished to be home with his new bride in the good old U.S.A. Zap! He found himself there with his bride in his arms. The third man took a moment or two, and he fondly remembered his fellow hungry, bearded companions now far away and safe. He said, “I will miss those two wonderful people, I wish I could see them again. Zap! You know the end to THAT story!
However, I admit to wishing I would win the lottery or the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize just to see if wisely handling $5000.00 a week for life was included among my abilities. I would indeed get new kitchen countertops. Yes indeed. Having not grown up in affluent circumstances tends to make one frugal, “from the inside out”, the kind of frugality that triggers a nervous gut when making an unnecessary purchase, even knowing full well one can afford it!
Everyone wishes for total obedience from their children. For their own well-being, of course: I wished for it, worked at it, thought I had it until even that proved to be a wish, better done without.
We were at Sunset Lake near Huntsville enjoying a picnic with several other families. The lake was relatively small but deep enough for drowning. There were boats tied up at the dock and the kids old enough to be water safe were taking the boats out and rowing around having a great time. I had told my 4-year-old son that he must not get into the boats, but that he could play near shore in the shallow water. We were eating and enjoying this lovely environment when I looked up to see my 4-year-old in a boat that was on a mooring line but the back of the boat had swung out and away from the dock. There he sat in the rear of the boat looking happy as could be.
Running to water’s edge, I yelled, “Son, get out of that boat!” Without a moment’s hesitation he stood up and jumped into the lake. His 10-year old brother who was standing on the dock immediately jumped in, swam to him and pulled him over to and up onto the dock, wet, scared and sputtering.
Grabbing his sibling by an arm he unceremoniously dragged him, protesting loudly, to where I was waiting, gave him a little push into my waiting arms and said, “Here is your dumb son... Did you see what he did?” Looking up at me tearfully he said, “Mommy, you TOLD me to get out of the boat!” And indeed I had. An example of total obedience if I ever saw it. His mother was getting what she wished for: obedience at all times!
That little fellow had and still has a great brain and now, many decades later, when the family tells that story, everyone laughs but the “jumper”.
So be careful what you wish for, you may get it.
