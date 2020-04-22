Battling COVID-19, we're flying blind

We are in a dark, unprecedented place. Anyone who claims to have a definitive path out is delusional. To find the least perilous way forward, we'll have to rely on best guesses, informed by the science of viruses, medicines, and pandemics. Even so, course corrections are inevitable.
Too, we must consider an interminable lockdown will devastate our economy: Destroying businesses, devouring life savings, and foreclosing homes. All that will result in incalculable mental help problems, devastating in their own right.
To sort out all the information and variables and find a way out of the darkness is a daunting task.
How we got here
Credible reports conclude the CIA knew of a novel infectious disease in China in November. Certainly no later than early January, the agency knew the disease was spreading, and the communist government was covering it up.
In mid-January, the Chinese lied about no human-human spread. In late January, China came clean (at least about community spread, not about the extent of the virus) and began massive lockdowns. By the end of January for certain, our President's advisers had warned him in writing of the possibility of a catastrophic pandemic.
Soon thereafter, the United States imposed a travel ban on persons coming from China, exempting U.S. citizens. As a result, more than 40,000 passengers entered the United States after it imposed the travel ban with no quarantine requirements.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, deputy director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the Centers for Disease Control, said the spread of COVID-19 in the United States was certain.
By early February, the highest levels of government should have known an enemy lurked at the border and was infiltrating the country. One would expect a commander-in-chief to mobilize the reserves and ramp up his country's war-making capacity.
In this case, that would mean moving at warp speed to develop a test for the virus, manufacture protective gear for healthcare workers (PPEs), acquire and manufacture ventilators, increase hospital capacity, and secure drugs that support critically ill patients. Almost none of this was done in February or early March.
The admiral in charge of a pandemic response had been removed from the National Security Council the previous year. There was no one person with expertise in charge of coordinating a federal response. (In Texas in 2014 after the Ebola crisis, Governor Perry proposed a pandemic response plan including stockpiling of PPEs, but it never happened, as attendant legislation passed only one branch of the state Legislature.)
Thus, the United States was left without adequate hospital resources, supplies, and, most catastrophically, testing capacity. Our inability to test for the coronavirus has left us flying blind. South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, and New Zealand managed to test well - why not the United States?
Assume the worst
Lack of testing complicates the response in Anderson County. At the start, our large Magnolia Clinic had only three tests available, and it took two weeks to get results. At our prisons recently, guards with fevers were sent home to quarantine. They should have been tested for COVID-19 and, if positive, quarantined; if not, they could have gone to work or went home sick, but the testing capacity wasn't there.
Given the outbreak at the local prisons, the county's largest employer, and the lack of testing, residents of Anderson County should assume the virus is everywhere and take the best precautions they can. Testing availability is increasing, but it's too little, too late.
In urban areas, where keeping physically apart is more difficult, if not impossible, the pandemic is reaping havoc. Only by physical separation to prevent person-to-person transmission can this monster be slowed.
The hard choice ahead
Social distancing practices, of course, have disastrous economic consequences. By the time you read this, COVID-19 will likely have killed more than 40,000 Americans. Before it is done, fatalities will almost certainly dwarf the casualties in Vietnam, and perhaps all U.S. wars since WWII.
We don't know enough about this virus. Mortality rates from some countries suggest the death rate here could be as low as 0.1%; yet, a recent Stanford study suggested over 5%. That translates to a difference of millions in a country of 350 million.
The closest analogy to COVID-19 is the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, which killed more people globally than did all the casualties in both world wars, including more than 500,000 Americans. For the tsunami of infections to run its course took 18-24 months. Philadelphia opened fully for business early, while St. Louis remained locked down.
As a result, the death rate in Philadelphia was drastically higher. To be sure, we know much more today about how viruses spread, but the world also is much more connected. If this country shuts down that long, we will go from the age of the Internet back to the stone age.
How do we balance our ignorance of the disease with our need to re-boot the economy.
Very carefully.
A good, Trump-supporting intelligent friend told me Americans are risk takers – willing, for the common good, to march freely into the fray, whether storming the beaches of Normandy or into the teeth of enemy fire at Iwo Jima.
Other analogies of bravery in war, however, point to sacrifices wasted in hopeless causes, such as the slaughter of 52,000 spear-armed members of the Sudanese Mahdist tribe. They suffered 25,000 casualties, inflicted by 8,000 British soldiers armed with the Maxim machine gun at the battle of Omdurman. The Sudanese suffered all that and lost. A British ditty proclaimed the British had the Maxim and Sudanese did not.
Like a sword or a spear against the Maxim, there is no treatment for the virus. Yet.
Without an effective drug, the only way to open the economy is slowly, with near ubiquitous testing, quarantining the positives and tracing and testing their contacts. Those with corona antibodies, having already had the disease, have immunity and could circulate freely throughout society.
Texas, per capita, is the nation's least-tested state. We were a bit late to the corona party, and we are essentially flying blind as I write this.
But testing is ramping up. How soon? We'll know when we get there. The failure to provide testing capacity is the most catastrophic failure of the federal government.
Absent comprehensive surveillance testing, if the economy opens in May, we can only hope the result will be more like Iwo Jima than Omdurman.
Our best hope rests with having an effective drug by mid-summer.
The likely candidate is Remdesivr, but it is difficult to manufacture in volume. If it proves effective, one rational strategy would be to, say, by June or July, return the country to work. Many Americans will get sick as with a bad flu, but less than 10% will get deathly ill.
Assuming enough of the drug could be manufactured by then, it could be reserved for the sickest and most vulnerable. By September, the virus could become a receding nightmare.
Otherwise, many more deaths will come, until we get a vaccine in a year or more.
We know a little, but not nearly enough to guide the country forward. In such uncertain times, the judgment of our leadership is paramount. Bigly so.
Good luck to all.
Dr. Robert McFarlane is a world-renowned cardiologist in Palestine.
