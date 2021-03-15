Battle to derail a train

Caught between politicians, lobbyists and fast buck artists, sometimes the small folks get clobbered. The fantastically idiotic plan to build a “bullet train” from Houston to Dallas is being greased by billions of dollars from potential investors outside the U.S. All the while, the beleaguered landowners in the path of the proposed train have had enough.
These landowners in eight counties—Leon, Madison, Waller, Freestone, Limestone, Navarro, Grimes and Ellis County—would be bisected by the train tracks. Many farmers and ranchers would have their land split into by the track—and often would have miles to travel to get to the rest of the property. And they are fighting back.
The case basically involves the question of eminent domain. Landowners against the rail argue their property would be fraudulently confiscated for purposes not authorized under Texas or Federal law. Of course, the trail promoters have the view that “we need the train” in order to better serve citizens in Houston and Dallas who might want to commute from one city to the other. The promoters also threw in a bone that the train could make only one stop between Dallas and Houston. That would be in Roans Prairie, near College Station where they say thousands of Aggies are potential customers. As John Denver sang decades ago, “This Land is My Land”, would no longer hold true if the courts rule against property rights ownership by Texans.
Damage from the unprecedented Arctic blast is still being assessed. Some homeowners along with our farmers and ranchers are dealing with repairs to homes and equipment damaged by the weather. At least those good folks who learned the plumbing and other “hands on” skills are doing well, with their trucks and vans traveling day and night to satisfy customers. Those uptight citizens, who advocate “college for all” at taxpayer expense, need to change their tune. A good plumber, carpenter or electrician is worth a heck of a lot more than a college-educated neighbor who can’t hammer a nail, replace a light bulb or unclog a toilet.
