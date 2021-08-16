Battle of Medina August 18, 1813: A Lesson for today

Off Highway 21 between Madisonville-Midway and the Trinity River is the following marker under the heading of Trinidad:
Later known as Spanish Bluff. A fort and town as early as 1805. Captured by the Magee-Gutierrez Expedition in October 1812. Near here the survivors of the Battle of Medina were executed [on August 18th, 1813]. Inhabitants of the town were butchered by order of the Spanish commander and the town desolated.
The victims here were the last of the proud “Republican Army of the North” which declared the First Republic of Texas at this site in October, 1812. That army then won several battles enroute to San Antonio where, in April 1813 its leaders compiled a Declaration of Independence and wrote a constitution birthing “The Green Flag Republic.” The green flag reflected the Irish background of Augustus Magee, the initial military commander of the group. With Magee was a gran assemblage of Anglo-Americans reflective of a basically Protestant -Reformation heritage coming on the heels of a Second “Great Awakening” of that religious faith.
The Anglos joined forces with the political leader, Bernardo Gutierrez de Lara, a Mexican heir to a strong Catholic heritage, complete with obedience to the banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe, hoisted by Miguel Hidalgo, the Mexican leader and soon to be known as the “Father of Mexico.” The banner was a representation of the mother of God believed to have appeared to the Indian Juan Diego in 1531.
Additionally, in the group were some 300 Coushatta Indians and a few African-Americans. Furthermore, it was Hidalgo, himself, who commissioned Gutierrez to make a trip to the United States to secure US support. The obedient Gutierrez made the trip to Washington and met with the US Secretary of State James Monroe. The United States government sent a representative to monitor the course of the campaign.
Unfortunately, Gutierrez de Lara was forced to step down on August 4, 1813, yielding his presidency to Jose Alvarez Toledo. It was Toledo who presided over the Republican Army in the fateful Battle of Medina on the following August 18th only to suffer the worst recorded defeat ever on Texas soil. As indicated on the marker above, after the battle Spanish troops under the command of Colonel Ignacio Elizondo pursued the remnants of the escaping army. Establishing his headquarters between later Madisonville and the Trinity, Elizondo directed his forces to execute with impunity the Texas patriots.
In the process, they also demolished the very town of Trinidad, itself, to the point that its exact location is unknown. It is believed, however, that it occupied territory later included in the original Montgomery County between its creation in December 1837 to 1846, when Walker and Grimes Counties were formed.
The key lesson of the Battle of Medina lies in the strategy the Toledo-led forces employed. Instead of blending the various races of Anglos, Mexicans, Indians and African-Americans together as a unit, as had been done until Medina, they were divided.
The lack of a racially unified command and strategy led to the grand defeat at Medina in 1813. Is America in 2021 paying attention?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.