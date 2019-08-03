Basics of real estate and Huntsville home sales in July

If you haven’t been through the home buying or selling process before you may not understand how real estate agents get paid and how they work for you.
Real estate agents can be hired by a seller or a buyer, but they are typically paid by the seller only. When a person lists their home for sale they agree to pay a commission to their real estate broker who offers half of their commission to a buyer’s agent.
The listing agent represents the seller and their best interests. When a buyer is interested in a home, it is best for the buyer to have their own agent to represent them. A buyer can be at a disadvantage without representation.
If you search for real estate agents in Huntsville, there are more than 1,000 agents listed. As a buyer it is quite easy to find a Realtor who is ready, willing and able to represent your best interest. Take full advantage of this, and choose to be loyal to your buyer’s agent.
A buyer’s agent dedicates a lot of time and money with their client to help them find the best home. They also follow up with their client by providing additional information about that home, researching any questions their client has and making sure that the buyer is aware of any potential issues with the home.
As a buyer, when you choose to work directly with the listing agent, you may not get all of the benefits provided by a buyer’s agent. The listing agent already has a relationship and a responsibility toward the seller, which can put the buyer at a disadvantage.
Huntsville homes are selling. In July of 2019, thirty-two single-family homes sold for an average price of $187,724.00. In July of 2018, 33 single-family homes sold for an average price of $199,286.00. 2019 was a slight drop from 2018.
Comparing country homes, only 9 of them sold in July of 2018 for an average price of $157,444.00. In July of 2019, 10 country homes sold for an average price of $259,088.00. This indicates that people are coming to Huntsville to purchase homes on larger pieces of land. The same number of properties sold in 2019 for a much higher average price than in 2018.
The majority of homes that closed in July sold in less than 30 days. There are currently 197 homes in the Huntsville area available for sale ranging in price from $29,900.00 to $875,000.00. Homes in the lower price range typically require repairs and updating. To find a move-in ready home, buyers should expect to pay $200,000 or more.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
