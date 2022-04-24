When you're new in town, there are a lot of people to meet. There is a lot to do and see. It can be surprising and frustrating. The past few days alone have included some very serious moments and some silly adventures. I want to invite you to come along on this journey with me. Welcome backstage, y'all.
As I've been getting acquainted with my new home in the great city of Huntsville over the past couple of weeks, I have been delighted to find such a thriving community of artists and musicians. I was able to stop in to meet Diane Holman to share a basket of fries and talk about her networking happy hour for those in Walker County who are creative and stay for an open mic that is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday night downtown at Sam's Table. Harley Ray is a guitarist who began hosting this gathering in hopes of attracting students and musicians of all ages and giving them an outlet after COVID-19 kept folks at home.
“I decided to come in and start doing this as a weekly thing. There's such a demand. There's a school of music here at the college. A good music community can benefit not just the musicians but everyone around them, as well,” Harley said.
Ray played one of his favorite songs for us. He said it was written by a friend named Matt Harlan and it was called “Half Developed Song.”
“Music and art are how we explain the unexplainable. Any musician or anyone who's going through a hard time can relate. Some days you just wake up wrong. There are so many things that can bring you down and stop you from living to your fullest potential,” said Ray.
There were several groups sitting at tables and around the bar Wednesday night listening and waiting for their turn to perform. One young man sat toward the back tuning his guitar. Jackson Portwood is a sixth grader at Richards Elementary and at just 12 years old, he stepped up to the mic and rocked the audience with some Buddy Holly. It was a happy place to be as the crowd cheered.
Ray said, “my goal as a musician is to inspire others through my music. I create music to inspire and to connect with people and share experiences. I found solace in music. As an open mic host, I find it much more rewarding knowing that you get a chance to bring musicians together. I look forward to embracing every musician who wants to attend.”
I can relate to these goals. I want to connect with people and share their experiences, too. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your story, Huntsville.
