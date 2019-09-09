Back in session

After a long district work period, Congress is headed back to Washington for the fall legislative session. While there are many important policy priorities, one that should be at the forefront of all lawmaker’s agendas is passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
Passing the USMCA is incredibly important because the ability to conduct free and open trade is the greatest economic freedom we possess as a nation. The ability to buy, sell, and compete across the globe strengthens our society and puts our economy on a track toward long-term, sustainable growth. USMCA would benefit workers in every industry, offering higher paychecks, better goods and services for American consumers, and greater access to more customers globally for Made-in-America products.
And nowhere is this more true than in the state of Texas. Texas is built for trade, and as the nation’s number one exporter, we stand to win big from the passage of USMCA. We are poised to have an opportunity to make our state an even bigger engine for growth – but only if Congress puts aside party politics and comes together to pass this agreement.
The biggest problem in passing USMCA is the Democratic party’s unwillingness to give this Administration a “win”. But the truth is, USMCA will not be a republican win, it will not be a Democratic win, and it will not be an administrative win. It will be a win for this country, and for our people.
—
President Trump’s administration continues to fight the opioid crisis and combat addiction, and the Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a $1.8 billion grant to fight the opioid epidemic in each and every state. Through the Substance Abuse, Mental Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this new grant will help communities in need by increasing access to medication and mental health resources.
The current administration, along with the Ways and Means Committee, has fought to combat this ongoing crisis with efforts like the STOP Act, legislation aimed at cutting off the supply of deadly drugs coming across our borders. This new grant is another step in the right direction, and as we head back into session, I’ll continue to fight for those struggling with opioid addiction.
—
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Texas, but together, we can work to bring hope to those struggling. This month, take a moment to be there for someone, and let them know that they’re not alone. If you or someone you know is struggling, the Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1 (800) 273-8255, and they offer a national network of free and confidential support.
—
Eighteen years ago, thousands of Americans tragically lost their lives in the devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11. Today, we are grateful for the first responders who selflessly ran into Ground Zero, and we remember those police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals who did not make it out. On that day, Americans showed true heroism and patriotism, and we will never forget the loved ones that we lost. God bless America, today and every day.
—
Kevin Brady is a U.S. Congressman, representing Texas' 8th Congressional District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.