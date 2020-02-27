Austin senator retiring to head Hobby Public Affairs School in Houston

Popular and respected State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin is resigning to become Founding Dean of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs.
Watson, 61, Austin's mayor for four years before election to the Senate in 2006, announced Feb. 18 he is accepting the chance "to seize an extraordinary opportunity."
He has informed Gov. Greg Abbott that he's resigning as of midnight Thursday, April 30. The governor can call a special election to pick his successor – perhaps on Saturday, May 2.
“I got a phone call asking if I had any interest, and I was intrigued by it," Watson said. "I love being in the Senate. The only way I would leave is if there is a compelling platform for public service,” he said.
Watson said he has mixed emotions about the switch, but felt the opportunity to help cultivate new public affairs participants was something he couldn't pass up.
"I love the people of Austin and Central Texas," Watson said. "I thank them for their trust, for electing me Mayor and State Senator, and for allowing and inviting me, time and again, to participate and play a role in their lives," he said.
"I have loved serving both as Mayor and in the Texas Senate," Watson said.
"Only a unique opportunity to serve this state — and a compelling platform for that service — would cause me to leave."
He said the new job provides a unique "chance to build a world-class public affairs and policy school essentially from the ground up. It is transformative work at a creative and ambitious university, located in one of the country’s largest and most diverse cities."
Watson graduated first in his class at Baylor Law School, and moved to Austin in 1981, to clerk for 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Sam D. Johnson.
He and wife Liz McDaniel Watson, a television reporter, planned to stay just for a year, but fell in love with the city.
A decade later, in 1991, new Democratic Gov. Ann Richards appointed Watson to chair the nine-member Air Control Board. It was merging with the Texas Water Commission, into what is now called the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Watson was one of three new Democratic members, joining six appointees of Republican Gov. Bill Clements.
With Watson's coalition-building capability, within two month the board was handing down 9-0 decisions.
In 1996, Watson was elected Travis County Democratic Party chairman. In 1997, he was elected Austin's mayor, and re-elected in 2000.
In 2001, he resigned as mayor, to become the Democratic nominee for attorney general in 2002.
But in the first midterm election following the 9/11/2001 terrorist attack on New York City and the Pentagon, new President George W. Bush avoided the usual loss of congressional seats after a new president takes office.
In Texas, Republicans solidified the wipeout inflicted on Democrats in 1998, when Republicans for the first time captured every statewide office.
In 2002, Watson joined other statewide Democrats losing decisively to Republicans -- him by 15.6 percent to Republican Greg Abbott.
In 2006, Watson ran for the Texas Senate, in District 14, made up of most of Travis County and all of Bastrop County. In the senate, he joined Democratic senators badly outnumbered by Republicans ever since.
Though a passionate Democrat, Watson has been lauded by Republican colleagues for his efforts to help them improve even their bills he opposes.
Watson's efforts on open government has been honored by the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. He has been named among the Ten Best legislators by Texas Monthly.
One of 10 goals for 10 years he outlined a decade ago was to help establish a medical school at the University of Texas in Austin.
Now, the Dell Medical School at UT Austin is a reality, along with a new modern teaching and safety-net hospital, Dell Seton Medical Center.
Paul Hobby is the son of longtime Lt. Gov. Bill Hobby, for whom the Hobby School is named. He said Watson shares an attitude toward public service like his father – who in 2010 wrote a book, "How Things Really Work: Lessons from a Life in Politics."
“We are thrilled that Kirk Watson, whose career in public service is described by decency, integrity and practical accomplishment, will be the founding dean," the younger Hobby said.
“Who better to teach the art and science of civic problem solving than a current practitioner?” he said.
Watson, who recently released a book of prose and pictures, "Austin Unlimited," co-written with longtime assistant Kate Alexander, said despite moving to Houston, he'll be no stranger to Austin and the capitol.
“During the legislative session," Watson said, in a capitol press conference, "I anticipate being up here quite a bit wearing my new hat.”
