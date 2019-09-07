August real estate news and more

Although August provided us with a lot of rain and heat, the real estate market was cooking!
In August of 2018, twelve country homes sold for an average price of $180,578.00. Compared to August of 2019 where seventeen country homes sold for an average price of $439,606.00.
In August of 2018, forty-eight single-family homes sold for an average price of $190,405.00. Compared to August of 2019 where forty-two single-family homes sold for an average price of $215,420.00.
The trend of land prices rising is not slowing down. In contrast to counties to the South, our land is still a bargain. With all of the improvements and growth occurring in Huntsville, it is becoming more desirable.
How is Huntsville becoming more desirable?
The city government is making improvements to essential facilities like the new Police Station and Fire Department. The Downtown Area is offering more events and becoming more dynamic.
Our public schools are improving and as they get better, more families will choose Huntsville as a place to raise their children.
Although, there will always be naysayers, there is a lot of positive action occuring in Huntsville with the numerous service organizations, ministries, volunteer work and new small businesses in town. All of these factors contribute to the improvement of our community as a whole.
What to expect next year?
2020 is expected to be a peak year for Millennials to purchase homes. Their homeownership rates have grown faster than past generations. According to Forbes magazine on August 31, 2019 “People are seeking slightly smaller homes, and want properties that suit their lifestyle, such as larger yards for pets, or organic gardens. Location preferences have changed and many Millennials want to live in a walkable city or near public transportation,“ points out DeSimone.
Huntsville is a great place to meet all of those needs and with more transportation options becoming available in Huntsville, like the new Goat scooters, our local culture will continue to appeal to more homebuyers.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.