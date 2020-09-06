August 2020 market update

Last year, Labor Day Weekend was bustling with barbecues, travelling and a break from school for the kids. This year is much more monotonous and stressful for everyone, but we are all in the same boat, so let’s make the best of it.
August usually seems to signal the end of the busy real estate season, but this year could be a little different. After looking at the recent homes listed on the market. Most of the homes for sale are in subdivisions with smaller lots or located on the outskirts of town.
The Waterwood subdivision near Oakhurst has quite a few homes available, many of them are brand new homes built by ASGI Homes. Other homes available are in the Rockbridge subdivision on FM 1791, while still others are being listed for sale in Elkins Lake, Sterling Ridge and Brookview. The owners of homes in older neighborhoods without restrictions are holding on to their real estate for now. There are a couple of good finds in The Avenues, which are priced well, but taking a while to sell. Having a quality Realtor who will proactively market your home makes a big difference.
The number of single-family homes and country homes and acreages in August of 2019 and 2020 were about the same, but the average sales price increased substantially in 2020. With lower interest rates, people are able to purchase higher priced homes with lower monthly payments. I recently sold a $120,000 home, where the purchaser’s mortgage payment was less than $700 per month. That payment is substantially less than the rent would have been for a comparable home.
In August of 2019 forty-three single-family homes sold for an average price of $217,201.00. Eighteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $426,184.00. Similarly in August of 2020, forty-three single-family homes sold for the average price of $259,293.00. While thirteen country-homes and acreages sold for an average price of $382,026 including a 4-bedroom country property selling in the $1,300,000 price range. The lesser amount of country homes could be an indicator that less people are purchasing raw land at this time. With the availability of low-interest rate loans, people are taking advantage of this opportunity to purchase a higher-priced home for their family.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
