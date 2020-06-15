At Issue: The true nature of human nature

The current unrest across the United States presents an opportunity to assess assumptions on the true nature of humankind. To the typical progressive mind, human nature is good at its core while to the typical conservative human nature, unchecked, leads to violence. Let’s address these distinctions.
The conservative tends to the “original intent” interpretation of the Constitution centering on the beliefs of the founders as reflected in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The opening words of that declaration are “We hold these truths to be self- evident, that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. Among these rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thomas Jefferson, the chief architect of the declaration, asked “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed their only firm basis [for security], a conviction in the minds of people that liberties are a gift of God?” Jefferson furthermore advocated the Isaac Watts Hymnal and the Bible as the primary books for schools.
Likewise, James Madison, chief architect of the Constitution, stated that “We have staked the future of American Civilization upon our capacity to govern, control and sustain ourselves according to the 10 Commandments.” Madison believed human nature should be subject to the will of God, hence his stated reason for checks and balances in our governmental institutions. Similarly, the first Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Jay, referenced the US as a Christian nation needing Christian leaders. At least six Supreme Court rulings have declared the US a Christian Nation.
On the other hand, the timid response, in mostly progressive dominate areas, to the destruction of property and even murder as a reaction to the unjust murder of George Floyd reflect the view that human nature is good and that efforts to restrain it are bad. Hence the disdain of Christianity and the Bible as foundational to our culture and political structures. Just allow human nature to flower unrestrained and all will be well many progressives argue, as we restructure our nation into a perceived secular utopia with a minimum of police restraint allowed or needed.
With essentially unhindered rioting on the streets of many of our cities we are seeing the results of thinking linked to the 1789 French Revolution which birthed the Robespierre led reign of terror. As opposed to the prayer-led US Revolution of George Washington, placing God as sovereign. the French patriots gave vent to unrestrained popular sovereignty.
With the deletion, via official court rulings, of prayer, Bible readings and the !0 Commandments from public arenas, we are witnessing the birth-pangs of a progressive utopia built on the unrestrained flowering of human nature without Biblical restraint.
Now is a great time to assess the true nature of the nature of humankind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.