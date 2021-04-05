At issue: Cancel culture vs Christianity

Cancel culture is the driving force of our times wedded to the objective of undermining and replacing our traditional Christian-based heritage. Let’s compare the givens of the cancel culture with some Biblical reflections on the issue of the human heart and human nature and the proper type of world system.
In terms of politics, the cancel culture embraces globalism over traditional Christian-based nationalism. Key to building legitimacy for globalism rests with popularizing the assumption that the heart of man, in the deeper philosophical sense, is good by definition. This links definitively to the drive underway to delegitimize objectivity and classical reason in favor of a focus on “re-imagining” reality. The re-imagining process then, entails letting the feelings or emotions flow freely, unrestrained by reason.
The Bible view on the nature of the human heart, without God, is very different from that of the cancel culture. For example, Mark 7:21-23 states that “from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride foolishness: All these evil things come from within and defile the man.”
For the Biblical view on heart-based “re-imagining”, consider Romans 1:21-22: “… when they knew God, they glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful, but became-- vain in their imaginations — and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”
Now let’s consider how human “re-imagining” contributed to the Lord’s reaction to the first effort to create a global system, with excerpts from Genesis 11:1-9: “And they said … let us build us a city and a tower whose top may reach unto heaven … and the Lord said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language’ and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them — which they have imagined to do. … So the Lord scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth.
Later, hear the Apostle Paul in his discourse to the Athenians in Acts 17:26-27, as he indicates the Lord’s purpose in placing people in certain defined locations, rather than in a world system: “[The Lord] hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed and the bounds of their habitation: That they should seek the Lord … and find him, though he be not far from every one of us.”
A sevenfold approach to becoming peace makers in terms of a Biblically contained heart is depicted by Jesus, Himself, in the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 3-9: The starting point is humility: “Blessed are the poor in spirit” and “they that mourn”. This leads to the oft quoted refrain “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth”. This humility, in turn, readies the heart to perceive the Biblical standard of righteousness: “Blessed are they that hunger and thirst for righteousness for they shall be filled.” Once attuned to the standard of righteousness—the rational context—one obtains a sense of mercy.
Having passed through these five levels, the heart becomes reconciled to God: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Thus endowed, Christians are called “peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
A heart reconciled to the Transcendent God versus a heart reconciled to emotionally defined self-will marks the fundamental contrast between Christianity and the culture laboring mightily to cancel it.
Robin Montgomery is a Huntsville resident and is a former president of the Walker County Historical Commission.
