Ask your realtor for references

People choose Realtors for many different reasons. Did you know that you can ask for references from a potential agent’s past clients?
Don’t just choose the first agent you speak to. Problems can be prevented by looking for some important factors.
Your Realtor needs to be a good listener, they need to understand your needs. Be sure that they are putting your best interest first.
When your agent gives you advice, does the advice benefit you or is it meant to coerce you into a sale? Don’t choose to rush into a purchase or accept a bad offer on your home to make your agent’s life easier. Make sure the negotiated deal is the right one for you and choose a Realtor that is willing to let a transaction fall through if it is not the best one for you.
Taking the time to explain every step of the purchase or sale process is important. There are numerous negotiations that occur throughout a real estate transaction. Your agent should be able to explain these steps so that you will not be blindsided.
Another important factor is communication. Your agent needs to answer the phone and respond to texts and emails in a timely manner. If they are not communicating effectively with you, then they are not communicating effectively with potential buyers and other agents who require information to close a transaction. A lot of paperwork is necessary when selling a home. A real estate agent needs to get paperwork sent to the title company and loan officer in a timely manner to keep the transaction on track.
An experienced agent with a supportive real estate company will have the knowledge and resources available to navigate any unique issues that may arise. Without these resources your transaction could be put in jeopardy or fall through altogether.
The process should be pleasant. If you have a hard-working agent, they will do everything they can to make the process easier on you. With the experience of past transactions, an agent always knows the next step and will be prepared with documentation and information to keep you in-the-know.
I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas!
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.