Are you COVID crazy yet?

By now everyone recognizes that COVID is making us crazy.
We are way beyond normal and far from anything resembling business as usual. True, we must accept a certain amount of craziness as unavoidable and even necessary. Masks, social distancing, self-quarantine, 50% seating, all of that is the new normal. But there are some things that defy common sense, some things that can’t be explained logically. Those things make us not just crazy but COVID Crazy.
Whatever you do, don’t get a sore throat, cough, congestion, a headache, or one degree of fever. You have entered the zone of possible symptoms for COVID. When you call your doctor you may be forbidden to come into the office. If your symptoms persist, you must self-isolate until you are better, or worse.
You can do a phone visit or maybe a zoom, but don’t expect a personal exam of that sore throat or earache. You may be allowed to come in only after your symptoms disappear, that is, when you no longer need medical care.
Our national testing capability has increased many-fold. This is reassuring. My wife’s physician asked that we be tested as a precautionary measure, so we went out to the fairgrounds and were tested in just under an hour.
No problem, I’ve waited longer to have the oil changed in my truck. Then we waited for the results to arrive in 7 to 10 days. A lot can happen in 7 to 10 days. Not including, unfortunately, always getting test results back. Still waiting on that, four or five weeks later.
We hear apocryphal tales of doctors submitting clean swabs and getting positive results. We hear of deaths being written off to COVID because that’s where the money to pay the bills is coming from these days. Then we are told to feel better because more and more tests are being run. Our reassurance was short-lived.
One doesn’t have to imbibe alcohol to feel for those who own and work at bars. A lot of bars resemble restaurants, and a lot of restaurants serve liquor, but the restaurants are open and bars are shut tight.
There may be an object lesson here about government authority and its arbitrary control over one group more than another. We may not find many bar-owners voting for expanded government regulatory power in the next election. Now if they can just figure out who that leaves them to vote for.
About half the population or more wants to blame the current administration for the CoVid situation. They claim they could have handled it better and will do it better after November. This beggars the imagination. The world responded to the unknown that CoVid represented in the only way it could: make it up as you go and do the best you can until you get enough information to make increasingly better decisions.
The only worse scenario would have been government paralysis. Anyone who, having the benefit of hindsight, now says they could have done better from day one defies credibility.
One can get some idea of the difficulty of managing this crisis by observing school districts as they’ve tried to make an intelligent decision for weeks now about opening schools and teaching on-site or virtually. As parents of a teacher in the Houston area, we have seen how difficult decision-making is for administrators with the sand shifting under their feet from day to day.
As hard as it is for them, the constantly changing landscape is harder for teachers. School districts may give the impression that they are tech-savvy and able to teach kids on-line and in the classroom simultaneously, but it’s a scenario fraught with peril.
Let’s take first grade. How many six-year-olds do you know who can sit for virtual instruction an entire day, even with breaks? How many teachers can teach, monitor face masks and social distancing in their half-full classroom, while engaging with children at home via distance-learning? Assuming the technology doesn’t overload and fail?
Is it surprising that teachers who relate well with small children are not necessarily tech geeks? Expecting teachers to perform dual teaching roles simultaneously and indefinitely while maintaining their technology platform intact will, sooner than later, make them COVID Crazy.
How would you fare being hospitalized in today’s COVID world? Worse, suppose you reside in a retirement home, assisted living, or nursing home? Mental health has evidently taken a back seat to the pandemic, as the sick and elderly are relentlessly isolated. Meals are taken alone. For months, residents were prevented from having outside visitors, even with death imminent.
There’s no doubt that segregation and isolation help prevent the spread of the disease, but at what cost to our humanity? The prospect of indefinite solitary confinement and a lonely death will make even the strongest COVID Crazy.
Like everything else around us, COVID has been politicized. Given that certainty, our choices in November become much more important. The party and people to whom we give power in our democratic process may well be making life and death decisions for and about us and our personal business as never before, especially should we be unfortunate enough to be old, sick, vulnerable or poor.
Think about that over the next two months. It may just make you COVID Crazy.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
