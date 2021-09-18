Are you clear-eyed on COVID?

Have you noticed the latest trendy expression? It’s “clear-eyed.” It’s usually spoken in response to a question in a press briefing about a questionable decision or action by one of our fearless leaders. As in “we were clear-eyed on our approach to evacuating Afghanistan.” But this isn’t about Afghanistan.
After over 18 months of information overload and debate, do you know the best thing to do for you and yours when it comes to COVID? In other words, are you “clear-eyed” on your past and future decisions about masks, vaccinations, and risk? I get the feeling that many are not, but many claim to be. Who’s right?
It’s not that surprising that there is disagreement among scientists about those three issues. Nothing else has garnered overwhelming agreement since September, 2001. What makes this difficult is opinions that are poles apart and driven only partially by science; much of the discussion is partisan politics. We may be wide-eyed at the scope of the COVID problem, teary-eyed at the personal tragedy we encounter, but clear-eyed? Anything but, no thanks to politicians, social media, biased news reporters, pundits, and quacks.
Here’s what confounds us. Instead of using COVID as a basis for discussion, leaders make mandates the issue. Constitutional rights are asserted, such as the “right” not to vaccinate or wear a mask. I wonder how that right would have fared in the early 1940s, when censorship, conscription, rationing, and war bonds were urged on the populace in the face of a national threat? Our governor objects to federal mandates, but offers a state mandate that bans local mandates to wear masks and vaccinate. Where’s the logic in that?
Schools have become another COVID battleground. Children appear more susceptible to the Delta variant, complicating decisions more than last school year. Again, our governor wants to take away the decision-making power of the local school board, closest to the people and arguably the most responsive to local health conditions. Where’s the logic in that?
Then we have the “anti-vaxers.” Their position was effectively eroded when the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine over and above earlier emergency approval. We hear of dying CoVid patients begging their relatives to get vaccinated. Tragic, but so is the shortage of hospital beds for other emergencies due to hospitalization of the stubbornly non-vaccinated. The non-COVID collateral loss of life is not tracked.
In some places, bounties, rewards, or bribes are offered to persuade holdouts to get the shot. Federal money of course (translation: your money) is used in these enticements. This is more than wrong, it’s disgusting. Throwing $100 bills and million-dollar lotteries at people with no true religious or philosophic opposition to inoculation is not how you want your tax dollars spent. Why reward anti-social behavior? Where’s the logic in that?
There have always been conspiracy theorists (think JFK’s assassination, etc.) and there always will be. If you think the federal government, consecutively presided over by diametrically opposed presidents and parties, has the wherewithal and single-mindedness to implant tiny computer chips in our bodies under the guise of vaccination, you are too far gone to salvage. Meanwhile, you and many others will die unnecessarily. There’s no logic in that either.
What this all must come down to is integrity and instinct. Integrity in this case involves seeing the need to sacrifice for the larger number, for the vulnerable, and frankly, for the ignorant among us. This was the case with smallpox and polio. It’s the case now.
Vaccination passports? I have an international certificate verifying my smallpox inoculation as a child. And, before traveling to Germany as a military dependent I underwent a whole battery of injections (documented in a shot record - heck, even my cats have a shot record) for other diseases like typhoid. Side effects, sure there were side effects. We had to stop the car so I could throw up before we could get home. Sometimes you do that which is uncomfortable for the benefit of others as well as self. You sacrifice. Viewed through the lens of integrity, that’s logical.
The final arbiter is instinct. When facts come into conflict and credibility is doubted, we rely on instinct. My instinct tells me this is not the first pandemic and it won’t be the last. My instinct guides me in the direction of compassion for the weaker (who will include me at some point) and those with compromised immune systems. My instinct warns me not to trust the politically motivated, the blamers, the fear-mongers, and the manipulators. My instinct is guided by faith informed by timeless moral teachings that have survived worse world perils than CoVid.
My instinct tells me there are some things that must be done because they are the right thing to do, whether there is logic to support it or not. Keeping people alive and preserving jobs and businesses is right.
To some Americans, who is right and who is wrong is not important. Constitutional considerations are no longer pertinent. Conspiracy discussions are no longer relevant. Those Americans number about 664,000 now. Let’s get clear-eyed about that.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
