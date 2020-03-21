Appreciating freedom

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
A few weeks ago I wrote a column on the importance of voting. As things in our world change daily, if not faster, I can’t help but think of how important it is to teach our children manners, tolerance and respect for authority.
We are all very fortunate to live in the United States of America. None of us, are immune from the Covid19 virus. We all will suffer the loss of many of the freedoms we take for granted. However, if we remember the lessons of our childhood, the stories from our grandparents, and practice respect for our authorities, then this crisis will pass.
I hope that in this time together as families, we learn to appreciate what our educators have to do every day to teach our children. I hope that we learn to reconnect with our loved ones and enjoy simple pleasures like time together talking and playing games.
The inconveniences we are all facing and will face in the next few weeks will pass. However, lessons we adults learned about manners, tolerating others and respecting our authorities should be passed on to our children and grandchildren. This is a perfect example of why these lessons are so important and also a perfect opportunity to teach them to our families.
Teaching your child good manners might seem difficult, especially at a young age. However, good manners stem from respect. Saying a simple “please” and “thank you”can go a long way and, with practice, these gestures can become natural to your child. By practicing manners, your child will learn that all relationships benefit from give and take.
Just last weekend, my oldest son had a rough day. He got up late, was behind on doing his project for the WCFA, his heifer did not cooperate and then this week he found out the project he worked on for the past 9 months will not be shown. Tough week, like hundreds of other kids in Walker County. Your child is bound to face conflict throughout their life. While they might not always agree with or understand what’s being said or done, teaching them respect will ensure they do their best to address conflict in a productive way. Teaching your child respect will allow them to communicate in a way that is effective and also will encourage them to take responsibility for their own mistakes and better tolerate the mistakes of others.
As our leaders communicate with us daily on what steps must be taken in this crisis, we can teach our children the importance of listening. Listening is an important part of having a productive or positive conversation. Learning how to communicate effectively means knowing how to listen, and this can be taught by understanding the importance of respect. Show your child how to listen intently, not interrupt and take their turn in order to help them better engage conversationally with others. This will also help your child to better understand rules and avoid conflicts.
Perhaps we will have to suffer a few weeks or months of inconvenience. Perhaps we have become so accustomed to our freedoms, like going to out to eat or the movies, that we are upset. Perhaps we will have to learn to share a house with our families in difficult circumstances. And perhaps we will not get to show our projects, play sports or attend concerts as we had planned. But, we have been given an opportunity to appreciate our freedoms and to teach manners, tolerance and respect that are so vital to preserving those freedoms. We have been given an opportunity to take a real life crisis and grow from it. Grasp this opportunity.
—
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.