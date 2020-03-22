Anyone for open borders now?

It hasn’t been that long since certain presidential candidates were calling for open borders, the abolition of ICE, and decreased limitations on illegal immigration. Where are those voices now? They will not be heard on this topic for a while, with good reason – they were dead wrong.
The Progressive Left is enamored with dramatic intuitive solutions to complicated problems. They prefer to criticize rather than construct. Their modus operandi is easily understood: if it involves centrism, moderation, or compromise, they’re against it. The immigration issue aptly illustrates.
Progressives identified an important multifaceted issue, immigration, and compounded the difficulty of efforts to resolve it by proposing naïve and extreme solutions, behind which legions of dogmatic followers rallied. The current global crisis demonstrates the folly of their flawed perspective on immigration.
President Trump expeditiously cut off the flow of travelers from China within weeks of the coronavirus being belatedly disclosed by that communist country. European countries, with their relaxed border policies, did not act as quickly or decisively, and accordingly the virus spread faster in Europe. Once border control is ceded, it is not easily restored. The U.S. is going to make mistakes, but those mistakes will not be borne out of fallacious reasoning about border integrity.
Progressive thinking is marked by inconsistency. They were the first to criticize the President for prematurely imposing travel restrictions before most of the rest of the world. Then they turned to criticize him for not doing enough fast enough. It should be clear by now that their dislike for the incumbent has cost them both their objectivity and their credibility.
What about the Left’s contention that cities and states may unilaterally withdraw from the traditional federal-state-local cooperative partnership designed to enforce laws and protect citizens and homeland from illegal incursion? “Sanctuary cities” and states are first steps toward anarchy and chaos in this country, thanks to the Progressive Left. They are willing to overlook sex trafficking, human smuggling, and narcotics cartels to demonstrate their tolerance for non-enforcement, but now it’s more difficult to overlook a pandemic.
Ironically, it’s likely we will see even more scrutiny of travelers into this country, long after the current crisis is in the rearview mirror. Border regulation that includes health observation seems much more likely now than last year. A year ago, immigrant regulation based on epidemiological concerns would have been condemned by the Left as a violation of human rights, if anyone had been prescient enough to raise the subject.
Why would anyone trust the health of our country, or the health of one person, to this rogue element of the Democrat party? Rather than move the party further left, Democrats should disavow the free-thinkers (as in “everything should be free”) and move toward moderation as fast as they can. It appears they are trying to triangulate to the middle with Joe Biden. However, if they try to keep the Left’s over-the-top policies while rejecting its leaders like Warren and Sanders, they still make the proverbial deal with the devil, in order to defeat Donald Trump.
Just where would we be if this crisis had followed the adoption of Progressive immigration policies, including open borders and the abolition of agencies regulating immigration? Not pleasant to contemplate, is it? A critical shortcoming of the Progressive Left is its “we know best” inability to tolerate dissent and its unwillingness to entertain compromise. Its own failure to appreciate the value of consensus in a democracy dooms it to the political fringe, something becoming clearer with each ensuing Democrat primary.
Progressives like to talk of revolution rather than evolution. Revolutionaries are good at certain things: dismantling institutions, redefining values, initiating radical change, fostering class warfare, and pandering to the masses. Once in power, they inevitably find themselves out of their element, hopelessly in over their heads. The disruptive tools that served them so well in obtaining power don’t work for them in governing. It’s a script that has played out in history repeatedly. And yes, they eventually build walls, too, not to keep people out but to keep them in.
As we walk through the next weeks and months under the shadow of a pandemic that is wrecking our economy and testing our will, let us carefully examine the wisdom and competence of those who, in their zeal to deconstruct America, would have blithely opened our borders to disease and condemned thousands more of their fellow citizens to certain death.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and also from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto and Trinity counties.
