Antifa, the Pandemic and a future Paradigm

Pandemics are historically a time for introspection with reflection on the future in light of the past: what to conserve, what to discard and what to add. Antifa, the US’s version of the Nazi Brown Shirts, gave vent to its mindset with the following quote: clinging to the “mythos of reason, it is the liberals who now seem deranged”. (The Nation, Jan, 19, 2017). Irrationality, then, is its forte. Like the Brownshirts, Antifa’s seeks intimidation of what it perceives as a passive middle class cowed and locked into political correctness.
Given this mindset, their actions during the recent “George Floyd” incident induced crisis comes into focus. Under cover of peaceful protest, they sought to further intimidate the middle class through acts of destruction extending from decimation of private property to acts of physical brutality, acts which intimated not only the public but many public officials and media personnel.
A key phrase playing into Antifa’s hands is “the New Normal”. This normal includes such statements as, “destruction of private property is acceptable in that it can be replaced, whereas murder, as in the case of George Floyd, takes a life.” Therefore, property of the middle class becomes an expendable item by media and officials too intimidated to accurately describe the scenes of violence.
The New Normal is not only reflected in the destruction of private property. While nominally reacting in sympathy to George Floyd, it accepts brutality and death indiscriminately of others; an example of the doublethink of those given to irrationality as a basic frame of reference.
Public readiness for acceptance of the New Normal builds on, among other things, a lack of heeding the warning of Mother Teresa those many years ago. She warned that promoting abortion would lead to a demeaning of human life. Furthermore, she warned, this reflected the general demeaning of the US’s founding on the principals of Classic Christianity, with its respect for life.
Further reflections on the loss of Christian perspective is seen in the reinterpretation of love in the New Normal. In the Christian context love reflects a sense of harmony, wholeness and radiance. The idea is to address others first in light of the significance of each individual as a child of God, hence worthy of respect. Here emotion or feeling is the result, not the cause, of a relationship from Romantic Love to the general love of humanity. In the New Normal, however, love is based strictly on feelings hence subject to instant and constant change. The sixties radicals proclaimed, “love means never having to say I’m sorry.”
While allegedly protesting the loss of the life of George Floyd, Antifa and its allies attuned to the New Normal are birthing a socio-political culture foundational to irrational premises demeaning life and the very foundation of our nation. A further irony of this paradigm lies in its promotion of racism, setting one race against another, while claiming to seek racism’s demise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.