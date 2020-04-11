Answers to common real estate questions

Buyers
I want to buy a house, what should I do first?
Most buyers want to start looking at houses first, but a wise buyer knows that they should determine their purchasing power before they start looking. Choose an exceptional Realtor and ask for their recommendation of an excellent loan officer.
How long does it take to purchase a home from start to finish?
Once you have found the right house, it should only take 30-40 days to make the offer, order an inspection, appraisal, request repairs and close on the home. The day of closing is the day you can move in. For some buyers, the longest period of time is choosing the right house for them.
How much do I have to pay a real estate agent to represent me?
As a buyer, you do not pay the real estate agent who represents you. The seller lists the house with their agent and agrees to pay the buyer’s agent a commission. This benefits the seller by providing an incentive for other agent’s to sell their house.
Sellers
Why do I need to hire a real estate agent to sell my house?
A Realtor has access to all of the recent sales in your neighborhood or similar homes in your community. A Realtor also knows about the real estate market in your area and they may already have buyers looking for a home like yours. When it comes to negotiating and various situations that arise in a real estate transaction, they will be an advocate for you, with their experience and knowledge.
What expenses should I expect to pay when selling my house?
In Texas, most sellers agree to provide the new title policy for the buyer who purchases their home. A seller is usually willing to pay for the purchase of a new Home Warranty or Residential Service Contract which covers repairs to appliances and the HVAC system at the house for one year. The other cost associated with selling a home are the fees to the title company for preparing the title policy and the real estate agent’s commission. A survey and repairs are negotiable items that a seller may pay for as well.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
