And we're off

Happy New Year! The busy buyer’s season is already here. If you don’t have your house listed and want to sell. Now is the time!
Let’s take a look at what was sold in December of the last two years in the Huntsville area. In December of 2019, fifteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $274,222. In December of 2018, only eleven country homes sold for an average price of $381,864, with one of them being a $1.7 million property.
In December of 2019, thirty-four single-family homes sold for an average price of $201,000 with most of them being three bedrooms which sold for an average of $194,717. Four bedroom homes are less common in Huntsville. Six of them sold for an average price of $267,734.
In contrast to December of 2018 where only twenty-one single-family homes sold for an average price of $263,019.
Things are changing all around us in Huntsville including the housing market, the rental market, infrastructure with the new police and fire stations soon-to-be-built. Hopefully in the near future, with voter approval we will begin to see new school buildings being constructed.
Our community is becoming more and more attractive to people from other areas. Change is inevitable. We can decide how we want Huntsville to change. We can care for our own homes and properties to show pride in our community and encourage others to do the same.
We can offer to help our neighbors mow their lawn or take large trash to the free dumpsters when the city has them available.
What does all of this do for real estate?
As Huntsville becomes more beautiful and better cared for, it becomes a more desirable place to live. This increases property values and allows us to sell homes for higher prices, which benefits all homeowners and investors.
As homes become more valuable, it attracts businesses who want to provide services to the people of our community, including restaurants and entertainment venues.
Please join in the effort to make Huntsville even more beautiful!
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
