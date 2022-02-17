Many people criticize Huntsville Memorial Hospital and the joke has been, “Dont stop me at HMH, take me straight to Conroe.” But I was caught there with my loved one for 2+ weeks because all hospitals were full due to COVID patients and my opinion has drastically changed. The doctors were amazing, especially my doctor, Dr. Nabeel Khan, who would have to be a Saint to put up with me, but also Dr. Umril R. Shukla, the surgeon and Dr. Dave Khurana, the kidney specialist and their assistants. It is very important to a Family that their loved one is well taken care of in the hospital. Cleanliness, fed well and their sickness is corrected are top priorities. Changing from one form of dialysis to another was traumatic enough, so not only was our patient going through changes, so was the family. Thank God that a room change occurred and we were taken to the 2nd floor of angels. Nurses who care about the patient just as much as you do. They check on their patients periodically and they clean them without being asked and if asked, don’t get upset. AMAZING!!
#SALUTE to the 2nd shift team:
Charge Nurse- Jon
Primary Nurse- Sylvia
CNA- Amanda
Nurse Director- Brittany.
So don’t fear going to HMH! It is an excellent hospital, but be sure to ask for the 2nd floor because the nurses there treat you like family!!!
