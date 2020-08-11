The year was 1789 in France. A mob successfully stormed the Bastille. The old regime was dead, along with Christianity. Full of the smell of “freedom”, merrily the crowd raged.
Next came the cry, “off with their heads!” The guillotine became the scene, still in the name of “Freedom”—giving vent to the illusory “common will”. Then came Robespierre. “What is the common will,” he asked, then answered: “It is whatever I say, and should you disagree, you are dead.”
By most measures of human decency, the old regime deserved to be destroyed. But, by what means and for what ends? Indeed, France was the home of the enlightenment, a system of thought based presumably on pure reason. But was it? Classical reason assumes a concrete reference point, as in the Transcendent God. On the contrary, for proponents of the enlightenment such as Voltaire, empiricism became the mode of thought, with human perception the point of reference.
For the French philosopher, Rousseau, even empiricism was too abstract. Needed, he surmised, was appeal to man’s emotions. His basic premise rested on the un biblical notion that human nature was good. Hence the need was to free that nature from the chains of religion and reason, to embrace utopia via the free flow of the “common will”. The result: beyond the tyrant, Robespierre, came the “utopian” dictatorship of Napoleon and his heir, Napoleon III.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the United States was struggling. However, blessed with a solid philosophical foundation, it became the greatest power the world has ever seen. The foundation of the United States was just what the French rejected in 1789, a base of classical reason.
The US Declaration of Independence assumes a Transcendent God who can “endow” us with the gift of “unalienable” rights. The rights of the French Revolution were human conditioned and thus perishable “rights of man”, a framework lacking even a logical basis for forgiveness.
The rights from the US Declaration were marked for “all” men. We were finally on the cusp on making it happen with the 1964 civil rights act due largely to the steadfastness of Martin Luther King, Jr., a minister and advocate of non- violence. He refused to submit to intemperate fits of rage against public symbols, the police and innocent citizens. Instead, he focused, razor-like, on the ultimate goal, a socio-political system based on the solid foundation epitomized in the US’s founding documents, complete with the Biblical foundation for forgiveness and reconciliation.
The irony is that the clones of the French Revolution have finally mustered sufficient clout in selected high places to attack with impunity King’s dream and the framework from our country’s past, the very rational framework which allows them the freedom of fanaticism.
At the forefront are mobs who, while feigning peace, operate within a mindset highlighting raw emotion including violence, as with Antifa and friends expressly disavowing reason. Replacing our rational foundation with such unfettered tantrums marks the launching pad for a new Robespierre.
