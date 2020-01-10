All that Huntsville has to offer

Now that 2019 is over, we can see the difference that a year makes in real estate. In the Huntsville area over the entire year of 2018, 378 single-family homes sold for an average price of $196,500. During the year 2019, 416 single-family homes sold for an average price of $209,128. Thirty-eight more homes sold last year for a 6% higher average sales price than the year before. A 6% increase in home value over a 1-year period is good news for Huntsville homeowners.
Over the entire year of 2018, 163 country homes and acreages sold in the Huntsville area for an average price of $241,305. In contrast to the year 2019, where 174 country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $511,140. The majority of these properties sold in the $50,000-$99,900 price range with 26 of them selling. The next highest category was the $300,000-$349,900 category in which 15 properties sold. Where we see the most growth is that fourteen properties priced at over $1 million sold in 2019 as well. Land values have risen substantially in Huntsville, Texas over the past year.
More homes are being sold in the Huntsville area than ever before. With more home sales comes growth. With growth comes a larger population and more money that can be spent in Huntsville.
I have heard a lot lately that citizens want more entertainment in Huntsville. We have had a dramatic increase in retail shopping and restaurants over the past few years, with plans for more to come.
At this point-in-time, the growth in Huntsville is being driven by Sam Houston State University. As more students attend the school, more people discover Huntsville as a great place to live. Many students choose to stay in the area after they graduate.
As Sam Houston State University currently does not plan to build any more student housing, the need for apartments exists. Apartment developers have heard of this need and have chosen to invest their money in Huntsville to provide student housing. Developers feel confident that they will make a profit on their investment in Huntsville.
This progression will occur in other areas of Huntsville as needs become obvious and the citizens of Huntsville have the funds to support it. When investors determine that they will be able to make a profit by bringing their business to Huntsville, they will come.
I personally have called large home builders asking them to bring an affordable single-family home development to Huntsville. They are currently not interested. There is not enough population and income here to support what they want to sell. They told me that they are focused on Conroe. At this time, there is a planned development of 200 homes in the works on FM 1791, to be priced around $200,000 each.
Eventually, as the freeway is completed and real estate becomes more expensive in the Conroe area, people will choose to move further out to Huntsville and commute to work. When there is a consumer demand, builders will build. Developers will develop and Huntsville will grow to offer all of the amenities that The Woodlands offers.
Progress does not happen overnight and the reality is that our culture is quite different than the culture of The Woodlands. I know that many citizens have chosen to live in Huntsville because of our go to bed early, rise early, family-friendly lifestyle. We know our neighbors, we attend local events and get-togethers. One of the things I love about Huntsville is that you can shop anywhere in town and run into someone you know.
This is not the case in other areas. I am truly thankful for this community and all that we enjoy here. There are a lot of entertainment options in Huntsville, just not the typical scene you would expect somewhere else. I post any events that I hear about on my Facebook page, “Say Yes to Huntsville”. I hope that you’ll “Like” the page so that you can be aware of local events and enjoy what Huntsville has to offer!
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
